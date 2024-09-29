Pet-A-Palooza at Gateway @ Millbrae Station Hosts Furry Fun For All

Pet-A-Palooza Event Poster Pet-A-Palooza Event Map Pet Rescue Organizations in Attendance: NARF, Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, and Companion Animal Community Center Pet-A-Palooza Vendors: Motherpuppin' Enriching Time, Cody's Cookies and Treats, Diamond Dogs Treatery, Le Pawdrobe, Paint Your Pet Events, Jingle App, Wiggling Tails, Disco Dog, Furry Faces CBD, Van Dogh Grooming, Lenity, Crafty Ali Cat, VENNU, Spot n Kno Pet-A-Palooza Food: Marros Tacos, Whey on Wheels, Sugar Cinns Bake Shop, Doodle Mom Stop, Rize Up Bakery, Alpaca Latte, Little Sky Bakery, Cali Caracas, Pop Nation

Dozens of vendors will add food and fun to pet-friendly event

Pets are part of our family, and it’s a priority to make our developments pet-friendly.” — Michael Van Every

MILLBRAE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark your calendars for Sunday, September 29th, for the first annual Pet-A-Palooza, a lively, pet-centric event featuring adoptable kitties and vendors offering pet care, pet food, treats, grooming, accessories, and more, as well as a variety of food and drinks for the humans tagging along. Attendees can also enjoy a dog yoga class, offered by VENNU, the yoga and pilates studio at Gateway that provides free classes on Saturdays for Gateway residents.The highlight will certainly be the pet costume contest. Contestants will be judged on which costume is the funniest, cutest, scariest, and most creative. The best costume overall will receive one free night at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Millbrae.Roughly half of the 500 residents now living at Gateway are pet-owners, according to Michael Van Every, President and Managing Partner of Republic Urban Properties, which developed Gateway at Millbrae Station.“Pets are part of our family, and it’s a priority to make our developments pet-friendly,” he says. “It’s all part of fostering a lively and dynamic community for our residents, which includes partnerships with businesses like Vennu and others, who become part of the broad range of amenities we offer at Gateway.”Nike Animal Rescue Foundation (NARF) will be on hand with a number of adoptable cats and kittens. “It’s always a great opportunity for us when we can connect with pet-lovers and help our animals find their forever homes,” says NARF’s President Ann Keady.Pet-A-Palooza will feature over 20 vendors, ranging from the pet-friendly Diamond Dogs Treatery, Van Dogh Grooming, and Cody’s Cookies and Treats to delectable food and drink offerings for humans, including Little Sky Bakery, Sugar Cinns, Alpaca Latte, and more. Pet-A-Palooza takes place from 11 am - 2pm on Sunday, September 29th. Everyone is welcome to join the fun!RSVP Here: https://www.facebook.com/events/511202268167643/ WHEN: Sunday, September 29, 2024DURATION: 11AM - 2PM- Dog Yoga starts at 12:30PM- Pet Costume Contest starts at 1:30PMWHERE: 200 Rollins Road, Millbrae, California 94030- Free Parking at Millbrae BART Parking Garage on N Rollins Road**SEE MAP IN IMAGESWHO: See featured vendors in images

