DCR News Release – Sheriffs, HPD search for missing work furlough inmate Chauncey K. Lopes

Sept. 16, 2024

Sheriffs, HPD search for missing work furlough inmate

HONOLULU — Work furlough inmate Chauncey K. Lopes failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center late Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

Lopes, 25, was supposed to return to Laumaka by 9 p.m. Sunday. State Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.

Lopes is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, approximately 244 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is serving time for manslaughter. Lopes now faces an additional escape charge when found.

He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

Laumaka is a minimum-security work furlough center for community custody inmates. Inmates assigned to Laumaka are either actively seeking employment or working in the community.

Anyone with information on Lopes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.

