DCR News Release – Sheriffs, HPD search for missing work furlough inmate Chauncey K. Lopes
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION
KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
TOMMY JOHNSON
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Sept. 16, 2024
Sheriffs, HPD search for missing work furlough inmate
HONOLULU — Work furlough inmate Chauncey K. Lopes failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center late Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
Lopes, 25, was supposed to return to Laumaka by 9 p.m. Sunday. State Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.
Lopes is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, approximately 244 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is serving time for manslaughter. Lopes now faces an additional escape charge when found.
He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.
Laumaka is a minimum-security work furlough center for community custody inmates. Inmates assigned to Laumaka are either actively seeking employment or working in the community.
Anyone with information on Lopes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.
###
Media Contact:
Rosemarie Bernardo
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.