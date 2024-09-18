Camelot Secure Named A Two-Category Finalist By Cybersecurity Assoc. Of Maryland (CAMI) 8th Annual Cybersecurity Awards

8th Annual CAMI Awards, Camelot Achieves Diversity Trailblazer Finalist 8th Annual CAMI Awards, Camelot Achieves Innovation Finalist

Company Recognized for Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year and Diversity Trailblazer of the Year

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camelot Secure (Camelot), a revolutionary new cybersecurity company, today announced that it has been named a finalist in two prestigious categories for the 2024 Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI) Cybersecurity Awards: Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year and Diversity Trailblazer of the Year. These awards celebrate Maryland-based companies and individuals driving innovation and promoting inclusivity in the cybersecurity industry.Camelot Secure has made significant strides in cybersecurity innovation through its Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting service. The company’s Secure360 platform, which integrates AI, machine learning, and advanced threat intelligence, proactively detects and neutralizes cyber threats before they infiltrate critical systems. This groundbreaking approach has positioned Camelot as a pioneer in safeguarding businesses and government entities from evolving cyber risks.As a Diversity Trailblazer of the Year finalist, Camelot Secure is recognized for its commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in cybersecurity. The company actively engages with underrepresented groups, including partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and creates pathways for minorities and underserved communities to thrive in cybersecurity careers. Camelot Secure’s CEO, Stan Oliver, emphasizes the importance of recruiting diverse talent and providing mentorship to cultivate a culture of inclusion and excellence.The 2024 CAMI Cybersecurity Awards winners will be announced on September 19th at the College Park Marriott Hotel & Events Center. For more information about the awards, please visit CAMI’s website at www.mdcyber.com In addition to being a CAMI Finalist, Camelot is the recipient of many industry and cybersecurity-related honors, including:-2024 Security Innovator Award - Selected from passionately-written peer submissions, Camelot CEO Stan Oliver stood out from other applications as a trusted mentor who demonstrates exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to the cybersecurity industry.-2024 CSO Award from Foundry’s CSO - Camelot was honored for Myrddin, which integrates Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies and the latest AI Generative Pretrained Transformer (GPT) to assist IT personnel in conducting Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) gap assessments in a secure environment.-2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards - Camelot’s CEO Stan Oliver was named a winner in the Leadership category.-2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards - The company won the CEO of the Year, Best Cybersecurity Startup, and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting awards.-2023 Top InfoSec Innovators Award - Cyber Defense Magazine recognized Camelot for its Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting offering.-2023 CSO50 Award from Foundry’s CSO - Camelot earned the honor for its CMMC eDiscovery Tool and its ability to significantly reduce the cost and complexity associated with CMMC compliance by focusing on the targeted identification and organization of sensitive data.About Camelot SecureCamelot Secure (Camelot) is a leading cybersecurity company that takes a revolutionary approach to protecting digital assets. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions that rely on reactive measures, Camelot operates from a threat perspective, proactively identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause damage. In addition, the company leverages a world-class workforce of the military, intelligence community, and private sector experts to protect our customers' data and systems, their components, and common cyber-attack surfaces. The company uses the most advanced solutions to address cybersecurity challenges, including proactive, persistent automated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt tools and offensive attack surface monitoring technologies. Through these services, Camelot enables its customers to be more proactive and predictive in their approach to cybersecurity, delivering exceptional value and empowering businesses to protect their digital assets like never before.Learn more at camelotsecure.com.Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.