Decatur County, Georgia (September 16, 2024) - A 12-year-old from Texas is facing charges after making two bomb threats to two schools in southwest Georgia last week. Following an investigation into the threats, the GBI identified the 12-year-old as the person responsible.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Miller County Middle School staff discovered a message sent to the school’s Facebook account that claimed a bomb was on campus. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office responded and requested GBI assistance. GBI bomb technicians cleared the school without finding anything of concern while other agents and intelligence analysts worked to identify who sent the message.

On Thursday, September 12, 2024, staff with the Spring Creek Charter Academy in Bainbridge, Georgia discovered an email sent to an administrator that claimed a bomb was on campus, similarly to the Miller County threat the day before. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office responded and requested GBI assistance with investigating the message. The school was cleared without finding anything of concern.

After tracking the messages and conducting multiple interviews, investigators determined a twelve-year-old from Texas made both threats. There is no indication that the 12-year-old traveled to Georgia recently, nor is there any indication there was ever a legitimate safety risk at either school.

The success of this investigation is the result of the immediate response and coordination by local and state law enforcement and the involved school districts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

After consulting with Texas authorities and the District Attorneys for the South Georgia and Pataula Judicial Circuits, the minor will be prosecuted for these threats by the State of Texas. Additional local charges may be brought if the investigation identifies any others who assisted or conspired in the making of these hoaxes.