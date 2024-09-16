Age Strong Blog: Age Strong’s Senior Advisory Council

By Dillon Tedesco, Age Strong Staff

On the first Friday of every month, Age Strong’s Senior Advisory Council meets at Boston City Hall to discuss issues pertaining to older adults (age 60+) in the City of Boston. To open the September 6 meeting, Age Strong Commissioner Emily Shea introduced new Age Strong staff members to the council. Commissioner Shea shared that we will be celebrating Be A Good Neighbor day for a full week in September, along with informing people of upcoming events this fall, including Medicare Annual Open Enrollment events.

In addition, the MBTA shared important information regarding new policies on the T. Starting this month, there is a new reduced fare option available to income-eligible individuals. To learn more, visit https://www.mbta.com/fares/reduced/income-eligible

They also shared information about the new ‘Tap to Ride’ program. Riders are now able to tap not only a CharlieCard, but also their credit card or digital wallet such as Apple or Samsung Pay to board the T. To learn more, visit https://www.mbta.com/fares/charlie/tap-ride

The next Senior Advisory Council meeting will be held at 10am on Friday, October 4th. For more information about attending or becoming a member, contact Sydney at sydney.shadovitz@boston.gov.