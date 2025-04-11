Mayor Michelle Wu Declares April 10, 2025 Ayo Edebiri Day in the City of Boston

Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Today Mayor Michelle Wu joined Boston Public Schools alum, writer and Emmy award-winning actor Ayo Edebiri to visit students at Boston Latin School (BLS). At the school, they greeted the BLS’ improv group, Yellow Submarine Improv Troupe – which Edebiri was a part of during her time at BLS – before participating in a fireside chat and taking questions from students. She graduated from BLS in 2013. They discussed Edebiri’s experience as a Boston Public Schools student, how she achieved becoming a writer and award-winning actor, and what keeps her inspired.

“It was a true delight to speak with award-winning actor, comedian, writer, producer, and Dorchester girl Ayo Edebiri about how BPS and our city helped shape her path, said Mayor Michelle Wu. "We’re so proud of our BPS alums making a difference in the world, and it was an honor to welcome Ayo back home to Boston to inspire the next generation. Thank you to all our BPS educators for pouring into our young people and supporting them to explore their passions. I’m so grateful to Ayo for spending time with our students at BLS sharing her story and giving advice about the many opportunities and paths they can take to reach their dreams.”

The proclamation declaring today Ayo Edebiri Day in the City of Boston can be found here. Video from the fireside chat can be found here. Photos from the event can be found here.