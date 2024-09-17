National Telecommuting Institute, NTI, Believes Hiring People with Disabilities Is Essential to Business Success

MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 25 years of experience helping people with disabilities secure at-home jobs, NTI has been a leader in advocating for and promoting workplace inclusion.

“The reason companies should hire people with disabilities is, in a nutshell, is that it makes good business sense. And if you are not doing that, you are missing out on a talented pool of workers who will make your company stronger.” said Alan Hubbard, NTI’s President and COO.

Companies that champion disability inclusion initiatives have been shown to earn almost 30% higher revenue according to an Accenture report.

In fact, people with disabilities represent more than 50 million Americans, making them the third largest market segment in the US.

“Any business that fails to actively seek out employees from the third-largest minority group in the United States is setting themselves up for failure.” said Hubbard. “Diverse teams are known to make stronger decisions because ideas improve when people with different perspectives work together on a solution.

And there is no more diverse group of people than the disability community”

For more than 25 years, NTI has been supporting Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers through training programs and work-at-home job opportunities. For more information, visit www.NTIcentral.org.

