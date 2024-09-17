GetSetUp Leads the Way in Active Aging Insights

GetSetUp’s 2024 Active Aging Report reveals how older adults are embracing technology, prioritizing holistic health, and overcoming challenges to stay connected, independent, and engaged in their communities. Explore key insights that are shaping the futu GetSetUp is on a mission to help those over 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences.

New 2024 Report Highlights Key Digital Literacy Trends, Health Equity, and Insights from Older Adults

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetSetUp , the pioneering platform dedicated to lifelong learning and discovery for older adults, has released its 2024 Active Aging Report , offering a deep dive into their digital lives and how they use technology to manage their health and wellness. The report highlights GetSetUp’s role in addressing the challenges faced by older adults, such as limited access to resources and the desire for ongoing learning and health options that work in their schedule, which makes GetSetUp a leader in providing essential data-driven insights.The 2024 Active Aging Report explores how older adults navigate an ever-changing digital landscape, overcome health and wellness challenges, and enrich their lives. The report draws on data from US active agers who participated in over 5.27 million online activities in 2023 and insights from 1,701 surveyed users.Key Findings from the Report Include:- A Strong Desire for Aging-in-Place: With 57.5% of surveyed users living alone and 86.4% preferring to stay at home and age-in-place, there is a critical need for programs that foster social connections and offer more accessible resources online and offline. Older adults actively seek tools that support independent living and reduce social isolation, a key social determinant of health.- Emphasis on Holistic Health and Wellness: The report highlights a growing shift towards holistic health among GetSetUp’s active agers, with 45.9% of surveyed participants engaging in daily physical activities and 27.1% participating in GetSetUp’s mental health programs. These trends illustrate the commitment of older adults to maintaining both physical and mental well-being, which are essential for longevity and quality of life.- Digital Literacy and Technological Integration: Online classes have become a vital resource for older adults to learn and integrate technology into their daily lives. Last year, 863,563 classes were taken on digital literacy topics, such as digital banking, telemedicine, and smart device usage. This reflects a significant movement towards bridging the digital divide, empowering older adults with the skills to navigate an increasingly digital world.- Investing in Financial Security: Preventing financial scams and fraud are key components of digital savviness. Many older adults are also looking to continue to make additional income post-retirement, with 233,954 class attendances focused on finance and employment. This highlights the need for financial literacy and security as a critical component of health equity among older adults.- Prioritizing Physical Safety and Long-term Health: Older adults are prioritizing health and wellness online, with Fitness & Fall Prevention classes attracting 738,368 attendances, representing 13.7% of the overall engagement on the platform. This high level of participation reflects a strong commitment among older adults to maintain their physical health, which is crucial for their independence and quality of life.- Barriers to Community Engagement and Resources: Many older adults face significant barriers to participating in local community activities. Notably, 15% of surveyed users do not participate in community events because such activities aren’t available near them, and 7.2% face mobility limitations that make it difficult to engage in social activities. These findings show a critical need for accessible, online solutions that bridge the gap and foster social connections.“Our report shows that older adults today are rewriting the script on aging. They are not just looking to age gracefully but are eager to stay engaged, learn new skills, and maintain enriching social connections,” said Lawrence Kosick, Co-Founder and President of GetSetUp. “At GetSetUp, we are committed to empowering older adults by providing them with the resources, community, and opportunities they need to thrive while also addressing the health disparities they face. Our mission is to ensure every older adult, regardless of background, has access to opportunities that enhance their quality of life.”GetSetUp’s unique peer-led approach, where older adults teach and learn from one another, resonates strongly with its community. By offering a diverse range of classes that cater to the varied interests and needs of older adults, GetSetUp continues to break down barriers, promote accessible learning environments, and ensure that every older adult can find their path to active aging online.GetSetUp continues to be at the forefront of the active aging movement, advocating for a world where every older adult has the opportunity to engage in lifelong learning and community connection. The 2024 Active Aging Report is a testament to GetSetUp’s role as a thought leader in redefining what it means to age in today’s world while promoting health equity for all. Download the full report here.

