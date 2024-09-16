Visit of His Excellency Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan, to Singapore, 17 to 19 September 2024

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay will make a Working Visit to Singapore from 17 to 19 September 2024. Singapore and Bhutan share a warm and longstanding friendship, underpinned by our common interests and our close cooperation in mutually beneficial areas such as sustainability, healthcare, and skills development. This is Prime Minister Tobgay’s third visit to Singapore. His last visit to Singapore was in September 2017.

During his visit, Prime Minister Tobgay will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. He will also be hosted to separate meals by Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

16 SEPTEMBER 2024