Brad Oldham Sculpture and Texas Rangers Collaborate to Celebrate Art and Baseball

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a celebration of art, sports, and Texas pride, Brad Oldham Sculpture and the Texas Rangers announced a unique collaboration marking the 25th anniversary of Brad Oldham Sculpture with the ultimate Texas Rangers fan and art enthusiast in mind.The centerpiece of this collaboration is a limited-edition sculpture titled Baseball Forever , a lost-wax cast bronze baseball sculpture. Only 25 editions of Baseball Forever have been created and each has been hidden across 25 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, encouraging Rangers fans and art lovers alike to discover this special treasure.Created by artists Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin, Baseball Forever is a lasting testament to the deep connection between the Texas Rangers, Texas artists, the sport of baseball, and the Lone Star state. More than a work of art, it is an instant heirloom destined to be cherished for generations to come.“We all have those moments in life that shape who we are, and for me, sports have always been a big part of that journey,” said Brad Oldham. “To have the opportunity to celebrate 25 years of creating public art and to collaborate with the Texas Rangers, a team who just reached the pinnacle of success as World Series champions, feels like my two worlds coming together in the most meaningful way. I hope Baseball Forever resonates with fans as a symbol of the unity and passion that both art and sports inspire."Nestled inside Baseball Forever is a petite edition of Brad Oldham Sculpture’s The Traveling Man, the iconic 41-foot-tall Texas figure, reimagined in bronze. The smaller sculpture, aptly named Where Champions Live, honors the Texas Rangers’ recent World Series victory. The sculpture shows The Traveling Man proudly standing on home plate, wearing a Rangers cap and a baseball in his heart, a powerful symbol of the team’s championship legacy.“The Texas Rangers are proud to support Texas-based artists such as Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin, whose work reflects the spirit and culture of our state,” said Travis Dillon, Senior Vice President, Texas Rangers. “Collaborating with Brad Oldham Sculpture on Baseball Forever allows us to celebrate our history while providing our fans with a unique and memorable way to engage with the team."In a nod to the Texas Rangers’ City Connect uniform, visual elements on Baseball Forever pay homage to the team’s origin story and how Arlington bridged the two cities of Dallas and Fort Worth through baseball, paving the way for the Rangers’ legacy. This origin story reflects the role of the Texas Rangers in connecting communities.The sculptures have been hidden in locations across Dallas-Fort Worth area, waiting for fans and collectors to embark on the ultimate hunt to claim their piece of Texas history. Fans who would like to receive a clue as to where the sculptures have been hidden, they can visit rangers.com/baseballforever. Upon registering on the site, fans will receive a map showing areas where the sculptures have been hidden. Once discovered, the sculpture belongs to the fan and the new owner is invited to share the location of their discovery on the rangers.com/baseballforever page.“Baseball Forever stands as a symbol of the shared passion for community, creativity, and the spirit of baseball that unites people across Texas,” said Christy Coltrin, artist and CEO of Brad Oldham Sculpture. “This collaboration celebrates not only our respective milestones but also the enduring connections between art, sports, and the community. We hope these 25 sculptures bring joy and a sense of discovery to those who are lucky enough to find one."Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin have been creating monumental sculptures for over two decades. Based in downtown Dallas, their studio has become a hub for artistic collaboration, creating site-specific artworks that bring people together.Founded in 1999 by Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin, Brad Oldham Sculpture specializes in crafting placemaking sculptures that tell stories, inspire communities, and transform public spaces. Their works can be found in cities across the United States, earning them a place among the top public artists in the country. Brad Oldham Sculpture continues to push the boundaries of what public art can achieve.

