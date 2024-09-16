Submit Release
Vermont State Police to conduct joint training with FBI

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

WILLISTON, Vermont (Monday, Sept. 16, 2024) — Members of the Vermont State Police including the Tactical Services Unit will be conducting a joint training with the FBI at various locations across Vermont this week.

 

In some cases, the public is likely to see a significant presence of law enforcement, but these are only exercises and not cause for alarm. Some of these events might include the use of helicopters. Over the course of the week, some of the more visible activities are likely to occur in Bennington and Windsor. Due to the sensitive nature of these training scenarios, they will be closed to the media and the public.

 

