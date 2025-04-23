VSP Shaftsbury / DUI - Crash
VSP News Release-DUI crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3001663
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CHAD JOHNSON
STATION: Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 04/22/25 at 2229 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: DUI – 1
ACCUSED: Christopher Myers
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash along North Pownal Road, Pownal, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Christopher Myers age 44. Following investigation, Myers was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was processed at the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks and subsequently released with a citation. Myers is to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 12, 2025,at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 12, 2025, at 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
