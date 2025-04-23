Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,010 in the last 365 days.

VSP Shaftsbury / DUI - Crash

 

VSP News Release-DUI crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3001663

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CHAD JOHNSON                         

STATION: Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 04/22/25 at 2229 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – 1

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Myers                                         

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash along North Pownal Road, Pownal, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Christopher Myers age 44. Following investigation, Myers was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was processed at the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks and subsequently released with a citation. Myers is to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 12, 2025,at 0830 hours.

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 12, 2025, at 0830 hours        

COURT: Bennington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VSP Shaftsbury / DUI - Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more