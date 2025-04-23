VSP Shaftsbury / DUI - Crash

VSP News Release-DUI crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3001663

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CHAD JOHNSON

STATION: Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 04/22/25 at 2229 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – 1

ACCUSED: Christopher Myers

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash along North Pownal Road, Pownal, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Christopher Myers age 44. Following investigation, Myers was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was processed at the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks and subsequently released with a citation. Myers is to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 12, 2025,at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 12, 2025, at 0830 hours

COURT: Bennington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.