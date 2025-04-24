STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Police respond to emergency situation in Milton

MILTON, Vermont (Wednesday, April 23, 2025) — The Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies are responding to a report of an emergency situation in the area of 78 Main Street in Milton. This is a developing incident that began at about 7 p.m., and the full extent of the situation is currently evolving. The situation is believed to be contained to the immediate vicinity.

Members of the public should avoid the area and expect to see a significant police presence.

The Vermont State Police has assumed the lead role in managing and investigating this incident. The VSP response involves the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, and special teams including the Tactical Services Unit, Bomb Squad and Crisis Negotiation Unit.

Media members are asked to direct all inquiries by email to the state police PIO at adam.silverman@vermont.gov. Please avoid calling VSP barracks and dispatch centers.

No additional details are available at this preliminary stage. VSP will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

- 30 -