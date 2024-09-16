Submit Release
Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site to host Harvest Frolic Sept. 28-29

LERNA - Celebrate the arrival of autumn at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site's Harvest Frolic Sept. 28-29. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.


Visitors will experience the sights and sounds of 19th-century life at Lincoln and Sargent farms. The event includes children's crafts, food preservation, and hearth cooking. Several artisans will be on site to demonstrate their crafts, including, spinning, pottery, ropemaking, blacksmithing, embroidery, soapmaking, and other 19th-century crafts.


Visitors also will enjoy performances from the Unreconstructed String Band, storyteller and dulcimer player Mike Anderson, the Clockwork Clown, Punch and Judy Show, storyteller Brian "Fox" Ellis, and classic Americana circus performers. Guests also can go on a nature walk and take in the views from the Grand Camera Obscura. Historic cricket demonstrations will take place on Sunday.


The Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site, a gateway site for the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, was the 1840s home of Abraham Lincoln's father and stepmother, Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln. The site is located eight miles south of Charleston and 14 miles southwest of Mattoon.


For more information about this or other events at the site, call 217-345-1845 or go online.

