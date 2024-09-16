Lewis and Clark State Historic Site to host fall craft fair Oct. 12

HARTFORD - The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Madison County will host its fourth annual historic craft fair on Saturday, Oct. 12. Admission and parking are free.





The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artisans will make their finely hand-crafted goods available for purchase, including basketry, fiber work, pottery and more. Booths will be set up throughout the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. The lobby, multi-purpose room, and galleries will feature talented artisans sharing their skills and wares. Visitors are invited to browse and enjoy unique craft items.





The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site is located at 1 Lewis and Clark Trail in Hartford. The site, which is operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Support is provided by the Lewis and Clark Society of America.





For more information about the historic craft fair, call the site at 618-251-5811 and ask for Cindy.