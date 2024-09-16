Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,962 in the last 365 days.

Lewis and Clark State Historic Site to host fall craft fair Oct. 12

HARTFORD - The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Madison County will host its fourth annual historic craft fair on Saturday, Oct. 12. Admission and parking are free.


The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artisans will make their finely hand-crafted goods available for purchase, including basketry, fiber work, pottery and more. Booths will be set up throughout the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. The lobby, multi-purpose room, and galleries will feature talented artisans sharing their skills and wares. Visitors are invited to browse and enjoy unique craft items.


The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site is located at 1 Lewis and Clark Trail in Hartford. The site, which is operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Support is provided by the Lewis and Clark Society of America.


For more information about the historic craft fair, call the site at 618-251-5811 and ask for Cindy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lewis and Clark State Historic Site to host fall craft fair Oct. 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more