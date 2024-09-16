I-80 bridge deck damage has been addressed

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation have addressed damage to a bridge deck on Interstate 80 in Cheyenne.



On Saturday evening, Sept. 14, WYDOT maintenance crews were alerted to minor debris on the eastbound I-80 bridge deck spanning US Highway 85/S. Greeley Highway at mile marker 362. WYDOT Crews and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area and determined the pot hole was not in immediate need of repair.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, monitoring crews saw that the damaged area had grown into a hole through the bridge deck. Crews deployed a mobile operation to patch the section with a concrete patch that day.

Today, WYDOT crews are completing that patch. Engineers have determined the bridge is safe to carry live traffic. WYDOT will continue to monitor the structure and bridge deck.