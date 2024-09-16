Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Sept. 16 (published September 16, 2024)

Minnesota’s regular waterfowl season opens this weekend

Minnesota’s regular waterfowl hunting season opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 21, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters about season dates, regulations and changes to stamp requirements in effect this season.

New this year, electronically issued federal stamps are now valid for the entire season. Pictorial stamps will be mailed to purchasers after the close of waterfowl seasons. The stamps are available through the Minnesota DNR electronic licensing system, in person or online, and cost $29 per stamp. Federal duck stamps are also still available from local post offices. Federal duck stamps are required for all hunters ages 16 and older. Waterfowl hunters must also possess a small game license, state waterfowl stamp validation and Harvest Information Program certification. The state waterfowl stamp validation costs $7.50 and is a requirement is for residents ages 18 to 64 and nonresidents ages 16 and older.

Full season dates and hunting regulations are available in the Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Regulations booklet, available wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold, and on the Minnesota DNR waterfowl hunting page. Information to help hunters properly identify waterfowl is available in an illustrated guide on page 18 of the regulations booklet.

Teach a kid to hunt small game during Take a Kid Hunting Weekend

Getting youth outdoors in pursuit of squirrels, rabbits and other small game is the focus of Take a Kid Hunting Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. During the weekend, adult Minnesota residents accompanied by a youth younger than age 16 may hunt small game without a license, although they must comply with open seasons, limits and other regulations.

Hunting small game is a great way to introduce kids to hunting. Kids learn how to find out where wildlife have been, properly handle firearms and access hunting land — all without too much time sitting still and being quiet. Anyone who wants to learn how to hunt can find helpful how-to guides on the Minnesota DNR website plus a recorded webinar about how to get started small game hunting. Small game hunting regulations are available at the Minnesota DNR small game hunting webpage. Hunting regulations are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on cone and seed collection, moose research and habitat

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the fall program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Sarah Ebert, State Forest Nursery manager, will share information about Minnesota DNR’s cone and seed collection program. The webinar will cover collection techniques, tree identification tips, and the importance of this program in supporting reforestation efforts on both public and private lands.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 23, Michelle Carstensen, wildlife health program supervisor, will discuss moose in Minnesota. The state’s current population is less than it used to be and limited to the Arrowhead region. Learn which factors influence moose survival and what recent research has shown to be the major challenges to moose recovery. Concern regarding the future of moose in Minnesota has also led to new opportunities to explore large-scale habitat management efforts across tribal, state and federal lands.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.