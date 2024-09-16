Submit Release
Gov. Justice issues statement after second assassination attempt of President Donald J. Trump

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement today in response to a second assassination attempt on the life of President Donald J. Trump.

“Once again, my prayers are with President Trump and his family as they endure what appears to be a second assassination attempt on his life. This is not just another attack on President Trump, but an assault on everything we stand for as a democracy. We need to stand strong and remain united in the face of these threats.”

