Gov. Justice issues statement after second assassination attempt of President Donald J. Trump

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement today in response to a second assassination attempt on the life of President Donald J. Trump. “Once again, my prayers are with President Trump and his family as they endure what appears to be a second assassination attempt on his life. This is not just another attack on President Trump, but an assault on everything we stand for as a democracy. We need to stand strong and remain united in the face of these threats.”

