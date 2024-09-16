Applications for 29th Judicial Circuit vacancy now available
Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission
c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor
Office of the Governor
State Capitol
1900 Kanawha Blvd E
Charleston, WV 25305
For more information about the application process, please call the Office of General Counsel at 304-558-2000.
Interviews will be held in Charleston on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.
