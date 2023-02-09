Negris LeBrum Celebrates Craftsmanship With LOCMAN Italy Watches at New York Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2023 Collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- Passionate commitment to innovation, elegance, and everlasting design unite brands across continents for New York Fashion Week.
NEW YORK (2/3/23) – Negris LeBrum, an American luxury brand announced a collaboration for New York Fashion Week with Italian watch brand LOCMAN Italy, created on the island of Elba, just meters from the sea, from which they draw inspiration and energy. The collaboration provides LOCMAN Italy their NYFW debut with an American brand that shares the same values and attention to quality.
The designer, Travis Hamilton has always taken inspiration from European history and design combining his love of the Negris LeBrum love story from his native Louisiana, to the craftsmanship of Italian design and spanning thousands of years of history.
Hamilton describes his Fall 2023 collection, named “Black/White” as classic ready-to-wear featuring houndstooth knits and corduroy brocade. As a seasoned NYFW designer, Hamilton has shown the Negris LeBrum on the catwalk multiple seasons. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the brand’s customers are women who want luxurious fabrics and timeless designs.
The Negris LeBrum and LOCMAN Italy collaboration speak to the same sense of adventure and passion for life that each brand’s customer embraces. The collections will debut to a hand-selected audience of loyal followers, media, and Influencers that have supported the Negris Brand over the years.
The Fall / Winter 2023 Black/White collection and collaboration with LOCMAN Italy will premiere with a Negris LeBrum luxury sock capsule on Friday, February 10 and runway show on Saturday, February 11 at 8pm Items from the collection will be available online after fashion week at www.negrislebrum.com.
About Negris LeBrum
Negris LeBrum (NL) was inspired by a love story that began during the 1940s, between a young beautiful French Creole woman and a handsome black man. Although their love was forbidden by societal difficulties, these individuals were brought together by a force that was greater than both of them and through fashion, their love story is being told to the world.
About LOCMAN Italy
LOCMAN ITALY WAS FOUNDED 1986 IN THE ISLAND OF ELBA, ITALY. With recognizable Italian DNA and an affirmed international presence, the Elban watchmaking company is distributed in 16 countries and 4 continents. Flagship stores are located in Marina Di Campo, Milano, Firenze, Tokyo-Ginza, Antigua
