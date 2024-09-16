Province working with communities on building more housing with zoning extensions

CANADA, September 16 - The Province has granted extensions to 21 B.C. local governments to provide them more time to amend zoning bylaws and upgrade infrastructure for some, or all, of their community.

This will give the local governments time to comply with the new actions to allow for more row homes, triplexes and townhomes.

The list of communities and specific neighbourhoods follows in the backgrounder.

The Province set new requirements for local governments to fix outdated zoning rules and create capacity for more row homes, triplexes and townhouses, paving the way for more housing options for people and families with middle incomes. Local governments were required to make changes to zoning bylaws by June 30, 2024, to allow: either a minimum of one secondary suite or detached accessory dwelling unit; a minimum of three to four dwelling units; or a minimum of six dwelling units near bus stops with frequent transit service, depending on location and population.

Communities were able to request an extension on adopting the legislation beyond the June 30 deadline for parts, or all, of their community where the requirements apply, depending on need.

Seven requests for extensions were declined and can be found in the backgrounder.

Applications for extensions were required to demonstrate that the local government is in the process of upgrading infrastructure that services the specific area or lots for which the extension was requested; the infrastructure for the area, or areas, where the zoning changes would apply was such that compliance was likely to increase a risk to health, public safety or the environment; or extraordinary circumstances exist that prevent compliance.

Some local governments have already amended their bylaws for most areas of their community, but were granted an extension for certain areas or neighbourhoods where infrastructure upgrades are needed or underway.

As of Sept. 16, 2024, 172 of 188, or more than 91% of local governments in B.C., have now adopted the small-scale, multi-unit housing (SSMUH) legislation by passing local bylaws for all areas where an extension was not requested.

The Province will continue to evaluate the implementation of the legislation by local governments to ensure its success in helping to deliver more row homes, triplexes and townhouses in communities throughout B.C.

These changes create more options for the kinds of housing people are looking for, whether seniors looking to downsize while staying in their neighbourhoods, or young families searching for more attainable homes with outdoor spaces for pets, children and gardens.

Learn More:

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online

https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit:

https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

A backgrounder follows.