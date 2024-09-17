Toledo Spirits Introduces King & Dane Coffee Liqueur

King & Dane Coffee Liqueur Label King & Dane Coffee Liqueur

The best part is that there are only three ingredients: coffee, sugar, and rum.” — Andrew Newby

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toledo Spirits is excited to present King & Dane Coffee Liqueur, a rich and robust liqueur that blends the smoothness of King & Dane Rum with small-batch roasted coffee and premium cane sugar.This handmade liqueur celebrates craftsmanship and bold flavor, perfect for elevating your favorite cocktails, desserts, or enjoyed on its own.The slow cold brew process sets King & Dane Coffee Liqueur apart. This method extracts flavors slowly, resulting in a smoother, less acidic coffee without overwhelming bitterness. This rich, concentrated taste enhances the overall depth of the liqueur, making it robust and flavorful while allowing the character of the King & Dane Rum to shine through.Andrew Newby, co-founder and CEO of Toledo Spirits, expressed his excitement about the coffee liqueur, stating, “King & Dane Coffee Liqueur is all about balance. We’ve combined our King & Dane Silver Rum with small-batch cold-brewed coffee and pure cane sugar to create a liqueur that’s bold and smooth, not too sweet, and with the depth of real coffee. The best part is that there are only three ingredients: coffee, sugar, and rum.”To celebrate this coffee liqueur, Toledo Spirits is sharing the recipe for the King & Dane Espresso Martini, a cocktail that perfectly showcases the rich flavors of the liqueur:King & Dane Espresso Martini Recipe:2 oz Heart of Gold Vodka1 oz King & Dane Coffee Liqueur1 oz Cold Brew Coffee0.5 oz Vanilla Syrup (optional)3 Drops Vegan Instant FoamerShake all ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans (optional).King & Dane Coffee Liqueur is now available at Toledo Spirits or select retailers near you. For more information, please visit www.kinganddane.com



