Innovative Compacts, Organizations & Platforms to Exponentially Accelerate UN Sustainable Development Goals

Accelerating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - Science Summit at the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79).

THE N50 INITIATIVE CALL FOR ACCELERATING SDGs at UNGA

We need to utilize innovative compacts, non-governmental organizations, and powerful platforms to exponentially accelerate UN Sustainable Development Goals.” — Michael Potter, co-Founder of the N50 Project

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership of the N50 Project will advocate for Accelerating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the Science Summit at the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79).According to Michael Potter, co-Founder of the N50 Project and the Institute of Space Commerce, ”We need to utilize innovative compacts, non-governmental organizations, and powerful platforms to exponentially accelerate UN Sustainable Development Goals.” Potter is focused on a model multilateral compact focused on "accelerating digital adoption and community enrichment." Projects include Utilizing AI to Transform Fisheries Management in Indonesia, Dominican Republic Ed-Tech Project Highlights Public-Private Partnerships Potential for UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Indigenous Resilience Network, and the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship project among other high-impact N50 initiatives.The panel occurs on Thursday, September 23rd, from 9 am to 11 am Eastern Time.“Space & Sustainability Compacts: Partnerships for Food Security, Healthcare, Education”Moderator: Upasana Dasgupta, ACES Worldwide Convenor: Kim E. Degnan, ACES WorldwidePanelists include:Kai-Uwe Schrogl, International Institute of Space LawLasantha Hettiarachchi, Head of Chambers & Precedent Partner at Law Chambers of Lasantha, Sri LankaRishav Adhikari, Antarikchya Pratisthan NepalDevleena Bhattacharjee, Numer8 Analytics, IndiaJoseph Pelton, Alliance for Collaboration in the Exploration of Space (ACES Worldwide)Michael Potter, Co-Founder of N50 & Geeks Without FrontiersMeshack Kinyua, Space Applications Training Officer, African UnionSarada Prasad Namhata, Nanritam, IndiaRajeev Gambhir, Satcom Industry Association-IndiaPeter Martinez, Secure World FoundationVid Beldavs, Riga Photonics Center, LatviaThe panel is a virtual format. Attendees should register in advance atUtilizing “Space & Sustainability Compacts” to Advance UN Sustainable Development Goals. Contributions this year will prepare for the Summit of the Future that will take place during the UNGA's 79th Session in 2024.About the Science Summit at the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79)The International Science Council and its partners have organized the 10th edition of the Science Summit around the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) on 10-28 September 2024.The Summit will examine what enabling policy, regulatory, and financial environments are needed to implement and sustain the science mechanisms required to support genuinely global scientific collaborations across continents, nations, and themes.About the N50 ProjectThe N50 Project accelerates digital adoption and community enrichment through innovative applications, network design, and business models to enable the next 50% of the world’s population. Broadband adoption will be accelerated and sustained globally through commercial, non-profit, government, and community partnerships. Geeks is the Project Management Office for N50. Learn more atAbout Space & Sustainability Compact InitiativeThe Space and Sustainability Compact Agreement Initiative was ideated by Alliance for Collaboration in the Exploration of Space - ACES Worldwide (ACES Worldwide), a non-profit organization that aims to strengthen international alliances by supporting equitable space policies, laws, regulations, sustainability, safety, education, training, and capacity-building. ACES Worldwide encourages and facilitates space providers and potential space end-users to enter into non-binding Space and Sustainability Compact Agreements regarding space systems assisting in achieving SDGS and thus the compact agreement contains, inter alia, the type of space systems used, specific space application to be provided parties to the Agreement, projected future use and goals and SDG Goals addressed. Leadership of N50 project are part of ACES Worldwide’s Global Advisory Board.About the Institute of Space CommerceThe Institute of Space Commerce is a non-partisan non-profit organization dedicated to the study of the economics and policy of commercial activity in space. Through its fellowships, scholarships, and other research and engagement activities, the Institute is accelerating the growth of a commercially viable space economy, ensuring a safe and sustainable space environment, and advocating for the advancement of the space sector for the betterment of humankind and the natural world. The Institute is an independent affiliate of the International Space University and the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship Program.www.change.space

The N50 Project: Bridging the Digital Divide - Progress Starts with Partnership

