Governor Henry McMaster's Schedule: Monday, September 16, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster’s schedule for Monday, September 16 includes the following: Monday, September 16 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend a groundbreaking for the future state-operated Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility, 255 Faison Drive, Columbia, S.C.

