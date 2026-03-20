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Gov. Henry McMaster Appoints Russell “Patrick” Davis to Serve as Poet Laureate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster today appointed Russell “Patrick” Davis to serve as South Carolina's Poet Laureate. 

"Throughout his career, Patrick Davis has used music and words to tell the stories of our people, and we are proud to have him represent South Carolina's rich heritage," said Governor Henry McMaster. "His deep South Carolina roots and talent as a songwriter and storyteller make him uniquely suited to serve as our state’s Poet Laureate."

Raised in Camden, S.C., Davis built his career as a nationally recognized singer-songwriter and producer after graduating from the University of South Carolina. He has written and collaborated with a wide range of artists and has produced multiple albums while maintaining strong ties to South Carolina through his music and performances. A link to his website can be found here.

South Carolina’s Poet Laureate position was established by the General Assembly in 1934 and is appointed by the Governor upon recommendation of the South Carolina Arts Commission. The Poet Laureate promotes poetry throughout the state and participates in public programming.

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Gov. Henry McMaster Appoints Russell “Patrick” Davis to Serve as Poet Laureate

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