MDC offers deer rifle sight-in assistance for youth hunters Sept. 21 at Pigeon Hill

ST. JOSEPH, Mo- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a clinic to assist youth hunters with sighting in scopes on deer rifles Saturday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pigeon Hill outdoor shooting range.

This program is designed for first-time youth hunters or hunters with new equipment they are not familiar with. Sighting-in a rifle involves adjusting scopes or sights and getting the hunter familiar with the gun before going afield.

MDC Conservation Agent Parker Rice will assist with sight-ins and answering questions about the upcoming deer hunting season. MDC will provide targets, sandbags, and tools for target practice.

Registration is not required. Anyone under the age of 18 is welcome to attend. There will be a small prize for the participant with the smallest three-shot group that occurs during the event.

For more information, call Agent Rice at 816-244-6935. Pigeon Hill outdoor shooting range is located at 9560 SE 50 Rd, St Joseph, MO 64507.