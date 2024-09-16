Nebraska Court of Appeals Celebrates Constitution Day with Students and Lawyers in Lincoln

On September 10, 2024, the Nebraska Court of Appeals marked Constitution Day with a special session held at Nebraska Wesleyan University. College students and local high schoolers attending the event were reminded that Constitution Day is officially observed on September 17.

The Court of Appeals conducted hearings in their traditional two-panel format at Wesleyan’s McDonald Theatre Center. Judge Francie Riedmann presided over the morning session, while Judge Lawrence Welch led the afternoon proceedings. Wesleyan's Provost, Graciela Caneiro-Livingston, welcomed guests before each session, offering an overview of the history and significance of Constitution Day.

Steve Gunzel, representing the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, introduced students to the appellate court process during the morning session. In the afternoon, attorney Robert Bartle explained how appeals are managed by the court. Nearly 50 students from Wilber-Claytonia attended the afternoon arguments, while the morning session included university students and large groups from Lincoln East, Seward, Lincoln Christian, Dorchester high schools, as well as Mock Trial teams from Pius and Conestoga high schools.

The evening before the oral arguments, the judges of the Court of Appeals were joined by Chief Justice Mike Heavican at a Constitution Day celebration hosted by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation. Local lawyers participated in an animated Constitution-themed quiz hosted by Judges Bishop and Riedmann. The Court of Appeals judges also recognized outgoing Chief Judge Mike Pirtle for his service after completing two consecutive terms as Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals.

This college outreach program, designed by the judges of the Court of Appeals, aims to educate Nebraska students about the judicial branch. High school and college students receive detailed information on the appellate court process, case briefs, summaries, and background on the court system and its judges.

The Nebraska Court of Appeals is the state's second-highest court and hears appeals from trial court decisions. Its rulings are final unless further review is granted by the Nebraska Supreme Court.