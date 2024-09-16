Governor Mike Parson Proclaims Sept. as Rice Month

JEFFERSON CITY —

On behalf of Missouri rice producers, Governor Mike Parson proclaimed Sept. to be Rice Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to Missouri Rice Research & Merchandising Council members.

“Missouri is growing food for a growing world, and Missouri rice producers are proof,” Governor Mike Parson said. Ranking fourth in the nation for rice production, we are proud to provide a versatile Missouri-made product to consumers across the country and the globe.”

Missouri ranks fourth nationally for rice production at approximately 200,000 acres. Rice is grown in the Bootheel of Missouri, including Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard, Butler, Ripley, Dunklin, Pemiscot, New Madrid and Mississippi counties.

“Rice is a staple for many meals in the United States and beyond,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “Our rice producers work hard to provide an abundance of quality rice to feed a growing population. Each time I visit the Bootheel, I’m reminded how diverse our agriculture industry is, and Missouri rice producers continue to impress me in how they adapt and evolve.”

The Missouri Rice Research & Merchandising Council celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The Council, founded by producers in 1984, is checkoff funded and aims to promote rice through superior farming practices, extensive research, and ongoing farm conservation efforts. The Council owns and operates a research farm near Glennonville.

“Missouri rice is truly a global commodity, and we’re proud of the work that the Council has done over the last 40 years to support Missouri rice producers through increased research and improved marketing opportunities,” Missouri Rice Research & Merchandising Council member Daniel Eddy said. “MRRMC looks forward to continuing our efforts for decades to come.”

To learn more about the rice industry in Missouri, visit missouririce.com.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.