IndyKite joins DIACC to enhance trusted digital identity ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyKite has today announced its membership in the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC), a leading organization driving digital identity standards and innovation.

This strategic collaboration strengthens IndyKite’s ongoing mission to reshape the digital identity landscape by providing secure, innovative solutions that deliver trust, data mobility, and customer-centric solutions.

By joining DIACC, IndyKite will further its role in shaping the future of digital identity in North America, contributing to DIACC’s vision of creating a robust, secure, and privacy-enhancing digital identity ecosystem in Canada and beyond.

Accelerating the future of digital identity:

The speed of digital innovation has outpaced identity management technologies, and most solutions in use today are inadequate in addressing the evolving needs of enterprises and their customers. DIACC and IndyKite share a common goal: to advance the development of secure, trusted, and privacy-preserving digital identity solutions.

With an identity-centric approach, IndyKite leverages a graph data model to deliver highly contextualized, dynamic and modern data management and solutions. As a member of DIACC, IndyKite will contribute to defining and implementing the standards needed for secure, interoperable, and flexible identity solutions that serve modern applications and services across industries.

Expanding the impact of trusted digital identity:

Lasse Andresen, CEO of IndyKite, sees the partnership with DIACC as a significant step toward building a future-ready identity-centric infrastructure.

“The need for a modern, secure, and interoperable digital identity is more critical than ever, and the DIACC is leading the charge in Canada and internationally. We’re thrilled to be part of this initiative and bring our expertise to the table,” said Andresen.

“Our identity-centric approach empowers organizations to leverage their data securely and efficiently, enabling innovation and growth while maintaining compliance and security. Partnering with DIACC, we are committed to creating a future where trusted digital identity solutions are scalable, accessible and generate value to enterprises worldwide.

Joni Brennan, President of DIACC welcomed IndyKite and the future collaboration.

“IndyKite joining DIACC strengthens our mission to create a trusted digital ecosystem. Their commitment to secure digital identity solutions aligns with our values of trust and privacy, and we look forward to collaborating to protect individuals and businesses alike in this ever-evolving digital world,” she said.

Shaping the digital future with identity

As an active member of DIACC, IndyKite will collaborate with industry leaders, government bodies, and academic institutions to develop the frameworks and standards that enable seamless and secure digital identity transactions. By working with DIACC’s diverse member base, IndyKite will contribute to solving critical challenges related to privacy, security, and trust, especially in sectors like finance, healthcare, and government.

About IndyKite:

Backed by leading venture firms and based in San Francisco, IndyKite is building a new category of data management and digital identity services by capturing, connecting and controlling data across the enterprise and surrounding ecosystem.

With an identity-centric approach to data, IndyKite enables companies to achieve higher trust in their data products, AI and applications with enhanced visibility, data governance and granular access controls.

Leveraging knowledge graph technology and machine learning, IndyKite delivers a powerful operational data layer to enable developers with flexible APIs through a growing open-source ecosystem. Learn more at indykite.com

About DIACC:

The Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) is a non-profit organization committed to developing a secure, interoperable, and privacy-respecting digital identity framework for Canada. DIACC works with industry leaders, governments, and experts to deliver digital identity solutions that empower people and organizations.

