Signal Power Group & Eco2Power to Partner with Netza to Produce Low Emissions Industrial Equipment in Argentina

SPG / E2P Team together with new partners from Netza 150,000 sq. ft shop in Mendoza

Netza's high technology manufacturing facility in Mendoza will become hub for low emissions turbomachinery based industrial equipment

We are excited to work with Netza to produce first class equipment in Argentina to serve our local customers and to export around the world.” — Rob Marchitello

BROOKSHIRE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signal Power Group Operating, LLC (“Signal Power" or “SPG”) announced today that together with Eco2Power, (“E2P”), an affiliate of SPG that manufactures, sells and supports SPG products internationally, have signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Netza, a premier technology – oriented manufacturing company, recently recognized with the “Industrial Innovation Award” by the Institute of Industrial and Technological Development in the Province of Mendoza.

Netza has significant experience in the Oil & Gas industry with a best-in-class manufacturing facility located in Mendoza, Argentina. SPG and E2P’s design, manufacturing and product integration teams will work with Netza’s manufacturing team at Netza’s facilities to locally produce proprietary turbine driven equipment for Power Generation, Gas Compression, Combine Heat and Power and Hydraulic Pressure Pumping used in unconventional field development.

The parties intend to work closely together to modularize the construction of this equipment using a certified supply chain and state of the art manufacturing and assembly processes. The core of the equipment produced in Argentina will be the turbine power module which has been designed to assure the unique and specialized SPG turbine drive trains are continuously receiving clean air, clean fuel and properly designed lubrication flow.

Rob Marchitello, SPG’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are excited to work with Netza to produce world class equipment in Argentina to serve our local customers and to export around the world. Argentina stands out with its vast energy reserves, a skilled and dedicated workforce, and our clients in this market have shown that the Vaca Muerta shale formation is one of the largest and most productive resources globally.”

Estanislao Schilardi Puga, Netza’ s CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about Netza’s new partnership with SPG and E2P: “We are thrilled to collaborate with SPG and E2P. Their commitment to delivering thoroughly tested and advanced turbomachinery equipment worldwide while operating on CNG, LNG, and RNG—100% natural gas—makes them an ideal partner for Netza. Knowing that SPG is backed by a world-renowned investor, makes the technology development and manufacturing integration initiative very exciting.”

For more information on SPG, visit www.signalpowergroup.com

For more information on Netza, visit https://netza.com.ar/

About SPG

SPG is a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, and related services for the global industrial, energy and marine markets. SPG’s product offerings include turbine drive trains and related solutions for electric power generation, including microgrids, datacenters, combined heat and power and mobile power solutions, natural resources applications and the marine end markets.

About E2P

E2P provides SPG’s solutions for Pressure Pumping, Power Generation, Combined Heat and Power and Turbine Driven Gas Compression for the Energy and Industrial Markets outside of the USA with offices in Argentina and Brazil and expanding to the Middle East, India and the rest of Latin America. E2P specializes in engineering and operating industrial equipment that runs 100% on various types of clean fuel including natural gas, CNG, LNG, RNG, Syngas and various blends of hydrogen. E2P also provides Subsurface Knowledge Solutions with proprietary technologies globally to the Energy, Mining and Industrial Markets with a presence in Argentina, Brazil, USA and Norway.

About Netza

Netza is a company with over ten years of experience in engineering and metal-mechanical construction for the oil, mining, and energy industries. It operates a facility of more than 150,000 sq ft of covered area located in the Province of Mendoza, Argentina. With cutting-edge technology, highly qualified personnel, and an integrated management system, Netza meets the demands of the most important industries worldwide. In 2024, it obtained the Industrial Innovation Award for becoming a regional leader in the manufacture of heat exchangers. Innovation, quality, and teamwork are the pillars of its growth.

