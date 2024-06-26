Signal Power Group, Eco2Power & Comanche Gas Solutions To Offer Gas Conditioning & Distribution Services For Argentina

The Direct Drive Unit leaving the Eco2Power base in Neuquen for the test program in 2023 with YPF / SLB in the Loma Campana field. Comanche Gas Distribution on location in Permian Basin

Firms Sign Memorandum of Understanding To Offer Natural Gas Conditioning & Fuel Management Services For Customers With Equipment Designed To Run On Natural Gas

Comanche's proprietary system allows for customers to run large fleets of equipment and uniquely can deliver natural gas at several pressure requirements for maximum equipment flexibility.” — J. Chris Boswell, Chief Commercial Officer of SPG

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signal Power Group (“Signal Power" or “SPG”) and it’s affiliated company Eco2Power, Inc. (“E2P”) announced today that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Comanche Gas Solutions, LLC, a premier field natural gas conditioning & fuel management services company (“Comanche”) that provides field natural gas solutions to E&P operators and oil field service companies. SPG and E2P have evaluated the needs for field gas distribution capabilities in the Vaca Muerta Shale in Argentina and believe that Comanche is the ideal partner to assure that our clients in Argentina (and other international locations) can access clean, affordable natural gas at their wellsite. Comanche will work with SPG & E2P to incorporate the latest innovations to assure the safe and efficient distribution of field natural gas to the equipment. Comanche has played a key role in supporting the transition from diesel to field natural gas in the US unconventional fields, including the Permian Basin and under this MOU, the parties will work together to bring the best practices to the Neuquén basin in Argentina in support of the local customers.

Rob Marchitello, SPG’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “Kasey and his team at Comanche have developed a solid value-added service over the last several years and are now considered one of the premier providers of this very specialized service and we consider this critical for the industry’s continued decarbonization. Comanche’s commitment to customer service is similar to the culture we are creating at SPG and E2P and we have been very impressed by the support they receive from the US based customers. We look forward to working closely with them to support our customers across the globe.”

Kasey Noles, Comanche’s President stated, “We are very excited to partner with the SPG and E2P teams. Their focus on delivering equipment worldwide that runs 100% on natural gas is an excellent fit to partner with Comanche. The natural gas-powered pressure pumping units, generators and compressors create a unique demand to get a lot of gas to remote locations and once it shows up, it will be very important to make sure the gas is properly treated and distributed to all the equipment scattered around the location. We look forward to partnering with SPG & E2P to support their customers in the international markets with our expertise, technology and experience.”

Carlos Fernández, President & CEO of E2P, stated “The availability of the Vaca Muerta natural gas resources, which is now estimated at over 300TCF, and the ongoing energy transition and request for cost reductions have boosted the desire to use field natural gas in the oil field operations and in this context we believe the technologies developed by Comanche and its service offerings will cover a critical need in Argentina. We see similar needs in other parts of the world where our customers desire to expand the use of SPG’s solutions but are concerned about a safe and secure supply of field natural gas. We are very excited about integrating our local expertise with Comanche’s premier solutions.”

For more information on SPG, visit www.signalpowergroup.com

For more information on Comanche Gas Solutions, visit https://comanchegas.com

For more information on E2P, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/eco2power



About Signal Power Group

SPG is a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, and related services for the global industrial, energy and marine markets. SPG’s product offerings include turbine drive trains and related solutions for electric power generation, including microgrids, datacenters, combined heat and power and mobile power solutions, natural resources applications and the marine end markets.

About Comanche Gas Solutions

Comanche Gas Solutions is catalyzing change in the energy landscape, where innovation optimizes diesel savings. Headquartered in Comanche, Texas, the forward-thinking company is reshaping how operators fuel pressure pumping fleets, leveraging the power of natural gas distribution and cutting-edge technologies to drive efficiency, safety, and environmental impact.

About E2P

E2P provides SPG’s solutions for Pressure Pumping, Power Generation, Combined Heat and Power and Turbine Driven Gas Compression for the Energy and Industrial Markets outside of the USA with offices in Argentina and Brazil and expanding to the Middle East, India and the rest of Latin America. E2P specializes in engineering and operating industrial equipment that runs 100% on various types of clean fuel including natural gas, CNG, LNG, RNG, Syngas and various blends of hydrogen. E2P also provides Subsurface Knowledge Solutions with proprietary technologies globally to the Energy, Mining and Industrial Markets with a presence in Argentina, Brazil, USA and Norway.

Eco2Power Turbine Direct Drive Unit Mobilizing to the field in Neuquen, Argentina