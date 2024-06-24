Signal Power Group, Eco2Power & Sapphire Gas Solutions Sign Agreement To Offer Virtual Gas Pipeline For Argentina

SPG Powered E2P Turbine Direct Drive Pumping in Vaca Muerta formation - 2023 Sapphire High-Capacity Virtual Pipeline Providing Low Emissions Fueling

The three companies sign memorandum of understanding to offer virtual pipeline services for customers working in the Vaca Muerta formation in Argentina

As the Vaca Muerta formation continues to increase production, we believe the technologies developed by SPG, E2P & Sapphire will assist in the energy transition to cover critical needs in Argentina.” — J. Chris Boswell, Chief Commercial Officer of SPG

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signal Power Group (“Signal Power" or “SPG”) and it’s affiliated company Eco2Power, Inc. (“E2P”) announced today that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Sapphire Gas Solutions, LLC (“Sapphire”), a premier energy management company that provides compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquefied natural gas solutions to industrial, utility, manufacturing, and other end-use applications. SPG and E2P have worked closely with Sam Thigpen, Sapphire’s Chief Executive Officer to explore the appropriate virtual gas pipeline model for the growing number of unconventional field developments around the world, including the Vaca Muerta Shale formation in Argentina. Sapphire has played a key role in supporting the virtual pipeline network in the US unconventional fields, including the Permian Basin and under this MOU, the parties will work together to bring the best practices to the Neuquén basin in Argentina in support of the local customers.

Rob Marchitello, SPG’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We have watched Sam Thigpen and his team at Sapphire develop their business over the last several years to become one of the premier providers of this very important technical service for the industry’s decarbonization. Sapphire’s unrelenting commitment to customer service and their deployment of the latest and most efficient technology has really been impressive. We look forward to working closely with them to support our customers across the globe.”

Sam Thigpen, Chief Executive Officer of Sapphire, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership with the SPG and E2P teams: “We are thrilled to collaborate with SPG and E2P. Their commitment to delivering equipment worldwide that operates on CNG, LNG, and RNG—100% natural gas—makes them an ideal partner for Sapphire. As they bring hundreds of natural gas-powered pressure pumping units, generators, and compressors online, we are committed to providing them with clean and affordable fuel to reduce costs and emissions. We look forward to leveraging our expertise, technology, and experience to support SPG and E2P in serving their international markets.”

Carlos Fernández, President & CEO of E2P, stated “Argentina’s energy matrix started to include a significant percentage of natural gas forty years ago for homes, industrial and CNG for vehicles. The availability of the Vaca Muerta natural gas resources, which is now estimated at over 300 TCF, and the ongoing energy transition have boosted this trend and, in this context, we believe the technologies developed by Sapphire and its service offerings will cover a critical need in Argentina. We see similar needs in other parts of the world where our customers desire to expand the use of SPG’s solutions but are concerned about a safe and secure supply of natural gas. We are very excited about integrating our local expertise with Sapphire’s premier solutions.”

About SPG

SPG is a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, and related services for the global industrial, energy and marine markets. SPG’s product offerings include turbine drive trains and related solutions for electric power generation, including microgrids, datacenters, combined heat and power and mobile power solutions, natural resources applications and the marine end markets.

About Sapphire Gas Solutions

Sapphire Gas Solutions is a turnkey virtual pipeline services company with a diverse fleet of mobile CNG, LNG, and recompression equipment. With a growing footprint in the Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) market, Sapphire provides logistics support from coast to coast by transporting RNG to market when pipeline infrastructure is unavailable or not near the renewable gas source. The decades of experience in natural gas service, transportation, engineering, procurement, and construction results in offering the most comprehensive range of natural gas / RNG energy management solutions in North America.

About E2P

E2P provides SPG’s solutions for Pressure Pumping, Power Generation, Combined Heat and Power and Turbine Driven Gas Compression for the Energy and Industrial Markets outside of the USA with offices in Argentina and Brazil and expanding to the Middle East, India and the rest of Latin America. E2P specializes in engineering and operating industrial equipment that runs 100% on various types of clean fuel including natural gas, CNG, LNG, RNG, Syngas and various blends of hydrogen. E2P also provides Subsurface Knowledge Solutions with proprietary technologies globally to the Energy, Mining and Industrial Markets with a presence in Argentina, Brazil, USA and Norway.

SPG / E2P Direct Drive Unit Testing in Argentina