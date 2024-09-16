FarrLaw Completes Acquisition of Muirhead Gaylor Steves & Waskom, P.A.

FarrLaw Logo FarrLaw of counsel attorneys William “Chip” E. Gaylor III and Elsbeth “Beth” G. Waskom.

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaron BowlesAfter 30 plus years of dedicated service, W. E. “Chip” Gaylor III and Elsbeth “Beth” G. Waskom, partners at Muirhead Gaylor Steves & Waskom, P.A. (MGSW), merged their practice with FarrLaw, effective September 16, 2024.

Gaylor and Waskom believe that FarrLaw, known for its professional and compassionate service, will continue to uphold the high standards their clients have come to expect.

"We are thrilled to welcome Muirhead Gaylor Steves & Waskom, P.A. to the FarrLaw family," said David A. Holmes, President of FarrLaw. "They are excellent attorneys with long-established reputations in Venice and Sarasota and will make an excellent fit with our estate planning team. We are eager to continue delivering an exceptional level of support and expertise to the communities of Southwest Florida."

FarrLaw, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, continues to be client-focused, community-centered and dedicated to excellence in the practice of law. Those areas of practice include estate planning and administration, as well as real estate, litigation, corporate and business law, personal injury, elder law, guardianship, asset protection, and defective drugs and medical device litigation.

Gaylor and Waskom will serve as Of Counsel to FarrLaw but will no longer meet with clients directly. They will continue to serve as Trustees and Personal Representatives where named in clients’ estate planning documents.

FarrLaw will maintain MGSW's Venice and Sarasota offices. Overseeing client relationships in those locations are attorneys Dorothy L. Korszen and Brady H. Sharrer with the support of associate attorney Nicole S. Peet.

Additionally, trust and estate attorneys Guy S. Emerich, Forrest J. Bass, and Brett H. Sifrit practice in Punta Gorda with availability in the Venice offices as needed.

