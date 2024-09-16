Westminster Barracks / Sex Offender Failure to Comply
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1005990
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Detective Trooper Acevedo
STATION: BCI Troop B East - Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600, "3"
DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 - approximately 11:15 AM.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Cemetery Rd, Athens, VT
VIOLATION: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Responsibilities
ACCUSED: John O'Connor
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/09/2024, John O'Connor was found to be non-compliant with his responsibilities to report for the Sex Offender Registry. Annually, around the time of the sex offender’s birthday, sex offenders are required to update their picture and address information. O'Connor had not met these requirements. O'Connor was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 10/29/2024, at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/24 - 8:30 AM.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
