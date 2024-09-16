Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Sex Offender Failure to Comply

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1005990

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Detective Trooper Acevedo                             

STATION: BCI Troop B East - Westminster Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600, "3"

 

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 - approximately 11:15 AM.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Cemetery Rd, Athens, VT

VIOLATION: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Responsibilities

 

ACCUSED: John O'Connor                                             

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/09/2024, John O'Connor was found to be non-compliant with his responsibilities to report for the Sex Offender Registry. Annually, around the time of the sex offender’s birthday, sex offenders are required to update their picture and address information. O'Connor had not met these requirements. O'Connor was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 10/29/2024, at 8:30 AM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/24 - 8:30 AM.            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

