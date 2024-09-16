Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Sept. 16-20, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Sept. 16-20, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Sept. 16

9:00 a.m.   Update with President Adams & Speaker Schultz

Location:   Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

9:40 a.m.   Speak at Utah Department of Environmental Quality Employee Town Hall

Location:   Virtual meeting

10:00 a.m.  Attend Unified Economic Opportunity Commission Meeting

Location:   Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m.   Speak at Governor’s Employee Wellness Event

Location:   The Garden Place at Heritage Park

3:15 p.m.   Meet with policy team

Location:   Kearns Mansion

4:15 p.m.   Meeting with Derek Miller and Spencer Eccles

Location:   Kearns Mansion

Tuesday, Sept. 17

10:45 a.m.  Speak at Dreamforce 2024 Conference

Location:    San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, Sept. 18

9:25 a.m.  Speak at Dominion Energy Annual Customer Meeting

Location:   Hale Center Theater

11:45 a.m.   Meet with CEO of Huntsman Cancer Institute

Location:    Virtual meeting 

1:30 p.m.    Visit Provo Food Bank

Location:    Provo Food Bank

5:00 p.m.    Attend Retail War Games Podcast recording

Location:    Silicon Slopes

6:30 p.m.     Attend iHub Dinner 

Location:     Provo, Utah

Thursday, Sept. 19

10 a.m.       Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location:   KUED Studios

MEDIA ACCESS

11:15 a.m.    Meet with CEO of Americorps

Location:     Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

11:30 a.m.     Host One Utah Service Fellowship Launch

Location:      Utah State Capitol, Gold Room

MEDIA ACCESS

3:30 p.m.        Hold Rural Affairs Engagement Session with Carbon County 

Location:        Price, Utah

5:30 p.m.        Attend Green River Energy Center Groundbreaking

Location:        Emery, Utah

MEDIA ACCESS 

Friday, Sept. 20

9:00 a.m.       Attend Governor’s Trade Mission Briefing

Location:      Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

10:15 a.m.      Meet with Restaurant Association

Location:       Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

10:45 a.m.      Hold Judicial Interviews

Location:       Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

1:35 p.m.        Greet Utah Olympians 

Location:        Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m.        Hold Judicial Interviews

Location:        Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Sept. 16-20, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Sept. 16

8:30 a.m.      Staff meeting

Location:      Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m.      Elections team meeting

Location:      Lt. Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m.    Returner Meet and Greet

Location:      Lt. Governor’s Office

11:30 a.m.     SBOA Bond Signing

Location:       Lt. Governor’s Office

11:45 a.m.      Meeting with Election Office

Location:        Lt. Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m.       Speak at Governor’s Employee Wellness Event

Location:       The Garden Place at Heritage Park

Tuesday, Sept. 17

1:00 p.m.       Salt Lake County American Founders and Constitution Month

Location:       Salt Lake County Government Center, 2001 S State Street, Salt Lake City

3:00 p.m.       Meeting with Kate Bradshaw

Location:       Lt. Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Sept. 18

No Public Meetings

Thursday, Sept. 19

9:30 a.m.      Speak at WIC 50th Anniversary Press Conference

Location:      Salt Lake Public Health Center, 610 S 200 E, Salt Lake City

11:30 a.m.      Attend One Utah Service Fellowship Launch

Location:       Utah State Capitol, Gold Room

Friday, Sept. 20

10:45 a.m.      Hold Judicial Interviews

Location:        Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

2:15 p.m.        Hold Judicial Interviews

Location:        Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

