NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Sept. 16-20, 2024

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Sept. 16-20, 2024

Monday, Sept. 16

9:00 a.m. Update with President Adams & Speaker Schultz

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

9:40 a.m. Speak at Utah Department of Environmental Quality Employee Town Hall

Location: Virtual meeting

10:00 a.m. Attend Unified Economic Opportunity Commission Meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Speak at Governor’s Employee Wellness Event

Location: The Garden Place at Heritage Park

3:15 p.m. Meet with policy team

Location: Kearns Mansion

4:15 p.m. Meeting with Derek Miller and Spencer Eccles

Location: Kearns Mansion

Tuesday, Sept. 17

10:45 a.m. Speak at Dreamforce 2024 Conference

Location: San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, Sept. 18

9:25 a.m. Speak at Dominion Energy Annual Customer Meeting

Location: Hale Center Theater

11:45 a.m. Meet with CEO of Huntsman Cancer Institute

Location: Virtual meeting

1:30 p.m. Visit Provo Food Bank

Location: Provo Food Bank

5:00 p.m. Attend Retail War Games Podcast recording

Location: Silicon Slopes

6:30 p.m. Attend iHub Dinner

Location: Provo, Utah

Thursday, Sept. 19

10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location: KUED Studios

MEDIA ACCESS

11:15 a.m. Meet with CEO of Americorps

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

11:30 a.m. Host One Utah Service Fellowship Launch

Location: Utah State Capitol, Gold Room

MEDIA ACCESS

3:30 p.m. Hold Rural Affairs Engagement Session with Carbon County

Location: Price, Utah

5:30 p.m. Attend Green River Energy Center Groundbreaking

Location: Emery, Utah

MEDIA ACCESS

Friday, Sept. 20

9:00 a.m. Attend Governor’s Trade Mission Briefing

Location: Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

10:15 a.m. Meet with Restaurant Association

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

10:45 a.m. Hold Judicial Interviews

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

1:35 p.m. Greet Utah Olympians

Location: Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m. Hold Judicial Interviews

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Sept. 16-20, 2024

Monday, Sept. 16

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Returner Meet and Greet

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11:30 a.m. SBOA Bond Signing

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11:45 a.m. Meeting with Election Office

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Speak at Governor’s Employee Wellness Event

Location: The Garden Place at Heritage Park

Tuesday, Sept. 17

1:00 p.m. Salt Lake County American Founders and Constitution Month

Location: Salt Lake County Government Center, 2001 S State Street, Salt Lake City

3:00 p.m. Meeting with Kate Bradshaw

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Sept. 18

No Public Meetings

Thursday, Sept. 19

9:30 a.m. Speak at WIC 50th Anniversary Press Conference

Location: Salt Lake Public Health Center, 610 S 200 E, Salt Lake City

11:30 a.m. Attend One Utah Service Fellowship Launch

Location: Utah State Capitol, Gold Room

Friday, Sept. 20

10:45 a.m. Hold Judicial Interviews

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

2:15 p.m. Hold Judicial Interviews

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

