NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Sept. 16-20, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Sept. 16-20, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Sept. 16
9:00 a.m. Update with President Adams & Speaker Schultz
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
9:40 a.m. Speak at Utah Department of Environmental Quality Employee Town Hall
Location: Virtual meeting
10:00 a.m. Attend Unified Economic Opportunity Commission Meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Speak at Governor’s Employee Wellness Event
Location: The Garden Place at Heritage Park
3:15 p.m. Meet with policy team
Location: Kearns Mansion
4:15 p.m. Meeting with Derek Miller and Spencer Eccles
Location: Kearns Mansion
Tuesday, Sept. 17
10:45 a.m. Speak at Dreamforce 2024 Conference
Location: San Francisco, CA
Wednesday, Sept. 18
9:25 a.m. Speak at Dominion Energy Annual Customer Meeting
Location: Hale Center Theater
11:45 a.m. Meet with CEO of Huntsman Cancer Institute
Location: Virtual meeting
1:30 p.m. Visit Provo Food Bank
Location: Provo Food Bank
5:00 p.m. Attend Retail War Games Podcast recording
Location: Silicon Slopes
6:30 p.m. Attend iHub Dinner
Location: Provo, Utah
Thursday, Sept. 19
10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference
Location: KUED Studios
MEDIA ACCESS
11:15 a.m. Meet with CEO of Americorps
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. Host One Utah Service Fellowship Launch
Location: Utah State Capitol, Gold Room
MEDIA ACCESS
3:30 p.m. Hold Rural Affairs Engagement Session with Carbon County
Location: Price, Utah
5:30 p.m. Attend Green River Energy Center Groundbreaking
Location: Emery, Utah
MEDIA ACCESS
Friday, Sept. 20
9:00 a.m. Attend Governor’s Trade Mission Briefing
Location: Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
10:15 a.m. Meet with Restaurant Association
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
10:45 a.m. Hold Judicial Interviews
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
1:35 p.m. Greet Utah Olympians
Location: Utah State Capitol
2:15 p.m. Hold Judicial Interviews
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Sept. 16-20, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Sept. 16
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Returner Meet and Greet
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. SBOA Bond Signing
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11:45 a.m. Meeting with Election Office
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Speak at Governor’s Employee Wellness Event
Location: The Garden Place at Heritage Park
Tuesday, Sept. 17
1:00 p.m. Salt Lake County American Founders and Constitution Month
Location: Salt Lake County Government Center, 2001 S State Street, Salt Lake City
3:00 p.m. Meeting with Kate Bradshaw
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Sept. 18
No Public Meetings
Thursday, Sept. 19
9:30 a.m. Speak at WIC 50th Anniversary Press Conference
Location: Salt Lake Public Health Center, 610 S 200 E, Salt Lake City
11:30 a.m. Attend One Utah Service Fellowship Launch
Location: Utah State Capitol, Gold Room
Friday, Sept. 20
10:45 a.m. Hold Judicial Interviews
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
2:15 p.m. Hold Judicial Interviews
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.