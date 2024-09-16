George Washington University Online High School Celebrates First National Merit Semifinalist

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Washington University Online High School (GWUOHS) a prestigious, virtual private school serving grades 8-12, is celebrating senior Bobby Malanga, who was named this week as a semifinalist in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. This marks a historic first for the school, as Bobby is the first student in GWUOHS history to earn this distinction, placing them among the top academic achievers in the nation.

Selected from over 60,000 applicants nationwide, Bobby is now one of just 16,000 students recognized as a semifinalist, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors. As a National Merit semifinalist, he is eligible to compete for one of 15,000 finalist positions and for the chance to receive scholarships and awards that could provide substantial support for their college education.

“We are incredibly proud of Bobby and this monumental achievement,” said Alison Mistretta, M.Ed., Head of School at GWUOHS. “This milestone is a testament to Bobby’s academic abilities, determination, and the high-quality, flexible learning environment that GWUOHS offers to help students thrive.”

National Merit semifinalists are selected based on their performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), academic records, leadership abilities, and community involvement. Finalists will have the opportunity to receive National Merit Scholarships and college-sponsored scholarships from numerous institutions across the country.

“I am deeply honored to be named a semifinalist,” said Bobby. “I couldn’t have done this without the support of my family, teachers, and the opportunities that GWUOHS provides. I’m excited for what’s ahead and look forward to pursuing my academic goals.”

To learn more about the National Merit Scholarship, visit www.nationalmerit.org.

About George Washington University Online High School

GWUOHS is a partnership between The George Washington University—a prestigious virtual private school serving grades 8-12 based in Ashburn, VA, and K12, the foremost provider of online education for grades K–12 in the U.S. and around the world. Both organizations are committed to delivering world-class, individualized education with the singular goal of helping each student reach their true personal potential. The outcome of this partnership is a college preparatory, independent online middle and high school that delivers a rigorous, engaging education emphasizing theory and practice, and integrity.

For more information about GWUOHS, visit www.gwuohs.com.



