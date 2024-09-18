Veridas Expands its European Leadership with Strategic Appointments in Italy and BENELUX/DACH

From left to right: Jordi Torres, Veridas EMEA General Manager; Arianna Valente, Sales Director Italy; Marco Gouw, Sales Director Dach & Benelux; and Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas.

Veridas is expanding in Europe with key hires Marco Gouw and Arianna Valente, strengthening its leadership and services in the BENELUX/DACH and Italian markets.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veridas, the world-leading digital identity verification, anti-fraud and biometrics solutions company, is propelling its European expansion with the strategic appointments of Marco Gouw as Sales Director for Dach & Benelux and Arianna Valente as Sales Director for Italy. These key additions underscore Veridas’s commitment to better serve its more than a dozen customers in the BENELUX/DACH and Italian markets—regions where the company has already secured a powerful presence.Under Gouw’s leadership, Veridas will build upon its strong momentum in the BENELUX and DACH regions. With over 20 years of experience in ICT and security, Gouw will drive growth by leveraging Veridas’s established relationships with industry giants such as Deutsche Telekom, BBVA Switzerland, and Ventocom . These partnerships have played a crucial role in cementing Veridas's reputation as a trusted provider of digital identity solutions in the region.Arianna Valente, with over twenty years of experience in the Italian industry, will lead Veridas's operations and reinforce important client connections. Italy is vital to Veridas's European strategy, as evidenced by successful implementations with BBVA Italy and all major Italian airports or Toggle. These achievements demonstrate Veridas's dedication to providing innovative, trustworthy solutions that meet its clients' changing requirements.“We’re excited to have Marco and Arianna join our team. Their expertise and proven track records will help us to build on the successes we’ve already achieved in these key markets. Our focus on delivering top-tier identity verification and anti-fraud solutions, backed by our proprietary technology, has earned us the trust of leading banks, telecoms, and mobility providers with millions of verification processes. With their leadership, we’re set to scale our success and deliver even greater impact across Europe,” said Jordi Torres, Veridas EMEA Managing Director.Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas, added, “Our expansion into Italy, BENELUX, and DACH reaches new heights in our mission to redefine digital identity and build unshakable trust in the digital world. Veridas delivers the scalable, high-impact solutions businesses need to protect their assets, deepen customer relationships, and drive their industries forward. Our track record is clear—we’re not just participating in the future of digital identity; we’re leading it across Europe.”About VeridasVeridas is a trusted global provider of advanced identity verification, biometrics, and anti-fraud solutions. Through its end-to-end services, Veridas enables organizations across sectors, from banking to mobility, to build secure, user-friendly digital experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.