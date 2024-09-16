Tennis, The Iconic Colombian Brand Arrives To The United States as TNS with Its First Store in Miami

They will perform in the United States under the name TNS, short for Tennis, bringing a proposal inspired by the concept of "Living The Tropics".

Miami, with its vibrant vacation and summer atmosphere, is the perfect setting for our tropical proposal” — Paola Toro, TNS marketing director.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tennis, the renowned Colombian brand known for its fresh and youthful fashion, takes a big step towards international expansion by announcing the opening of its first boutique store in Miami, Florida, located at Dadeland Mall under the name TNS.Likewise, through its website, www.tns.us they aim to make an impact on the U.S. market by bringing all the charm and flavor of what it means to live in the tropics.“Miami, with its vibrant vacation and summer atmosphere, is the perfect setting for our tropical proposal, designed for its climate, similar to that of Colombia, and its predominantly Latin population. This is our opportunity to keep cultural connections alive for Latinos in Florida, evoking the feeling of home, while meeting the American market's demand for new, vibrant, and colorful brands that represent the unique energy of Latin America,” explains Paola Toro, Tennis' marketing director.Thus, TNS aims to bring a proposal inspired by the concept of "Living The Tropics." This initiative, which not only includes vibrant and seasonal collections, will also seek to offer sensory experiences that capture the joy and spirit of the American lifestyle.TNS aims to bring the essence of the tropics through garments filled with bright colors, finished with unique details and textures with great fabric flow; prints, highlighting the innovative design and exceptional quality that the brand represents. Some of the pieces included in the women’s portfolio will be dresses, sets, and shirts, while for men, there will be shorts, shirts, and linen pants.“We have experienced exponential growth over the years, allowing us to establish deep connections with our consumers in the country. Based on this, we believe it is time to move forward and set our sights on the future,” explains Saulo Jaramillo, Tennis’ commercial director, who added that the expansion into the United States represents an exciting milestone in their history, with Miami as their starting point due to its economic, demographic, and geographic advantages.The U.S. arrival is accompanied by an omnichannel growth strategy and store openings in high-traffic and recognized areas, such as Dadeland Mall in South Miami, near the exclusive Coconut Grove area.Born in 1976 in the city of Medellín, Tennis emerged with the idea of creating basic everyday garments. Its iconic polo shirt, accompanied by a pair of embroidered rackets, became the brand’s symbol and marked the beginning of a successful story. Today, with over 100 stores in Colombia, the brand comes to life, employing over 1,200 people. During the high season, from October to February, hiring increases by around 650 additional jobs, allowing them to sustain double-digit growth at the same locations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.