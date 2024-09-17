TrueChoicePack Products Recognized by Store Brands and Progressive Grocer Editors’ Picks

Progress Lawn and Leaf Bags with 20% Post Consumer Recycled Content and BioGreenChoice Home Compostable PHA Cutlery Retailer’s one-stop shop For Private Label and Customizable Disposables Product Needs. TrueChoicePack’s in-house brands include BioGreenChoice, Progress, and EcoWay

Each year, Progressive Grocer and Store Brands recognize outstanding companies and their newly launched products of choice for innovation and quality.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueChoicePack has been recognized for their innovative new products! Store Brands and Progressive Grocer recently announced their Editors’ Picks lists, honoring products and brands on the cutting edge of private label innovation.

TrueChoicePack’s in-house branded Progress and BioGreenChoice products received multiple awards.

About the Products:

Progress Lawn and Leaf Bags with 20% Post Consumer Recycled Content – Store Brands Editors’ Picks, Silver and Progressive Grocer Editors’ Picks

In addressing the global call for reduced plastic waste and expanding state regulations on single-use plastics, TrueChoicePack has played a proactive role in introducing post-consumer recycled materials. Progress 20% PCR Lawn and Leaf Bags stand out in their category due to their eco-friendly post-consumer recycled content, offering a sustainable alternative without compromising quality. They maintain the durability and reliability of virgin plastic while reducing environmental impact. Additionally, our private label and customization capabilities allow retailers to tailor the product to their brand, enhancing market differentiation and consumer appeal.

BioGreenChoice Home Compostable PHA Cutlery – Progressive Grocer Editors’ Picks

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are a type of bioplastic produced by microorganisms through the fermentation of sugars, oils, or other organic feedstocks, making them fully marine degradable and home-compostable. By utilizing this cutting-edge material in cutlery and other products, TrueChoicePack has improved upon the sustainability and functionality of previous compostable products.

Other Key Innovations:

Rather than merely reacting to regulations/market changes, TrueChoicePack has remained on the cutting edge of innovation to help customers anticipate changes before they happen. This helps to eliminate the sentiment that private brands are "behind the times" In many cases, TrueChoicePack has introduced innovations before other national brands.

Some examples of innovative products that TrueChoicePack has introduced over the past several years include:

- PFAS-free Fiber molded products with industry-leading grease and soak resistance.

- Including grease resistance from 0-100 degrees C without the use of PFAS chemicals.

- BPI and TUV-certified compostable.

- Trash Bags with Post Consumer Recycled Content (PCR).

- Cutlery, Straws, and Cups made from Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) bioplastics, a cutting-edge material that is both home compostable and marine-degradable.

- Home compostable alternatives to plastic products including bagasse/sugarcane, bamboo, and birchwood materials.

- Soak-resistant, compostable fiber molded meat trays.

- Precut parchment paper and aluminum foil sheets.

- Cling wrap with built-in sliding cutter.

- 100% Recycled Aluminum Foil.

- Full lineup of Polypropylene (PP) disposables to help with the transition from Polystyrene (PS) material.

About TrueChoicePack- Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, TrueChoicePack (TCP) is a leader in providing packaging and disposable solutions and is a ONE-STOP SHOP for its customers’ disposables needs. As proven experts in designing, manufacturing, and distributing a wide range of products TCP offers holistic and sustainable business solutions. The company’s products are trusted by companies everywhere including Fortune 500 retailers, major distributors, and e-commerce platforms.

TrueChoicePack’s in-house brands include BioGreenChoice, EcoWay, and Progress, all of which offer comprehensive lines of disposable products available for private label. Therefore, TrueChoicePack can be a retailer’s one-stop shop for disposable product needs. BioGreenChoice offers a line of eco-friendly, certified compostable disposable products made of sustainable materials like sugarcane fiber (bagasse) and corn starch. Progress, on the other hand, offers no-nonsense everyday essentials like plastic cutlery, food storage bags, trash can liners, aluminum foil, clingwrap, and parchment paper that customers can depend upon every day. EcoWay offers a full line of tree-free bamboo-based paper products.

TrueChoicePack is proud to offer a range of top-notch supply chain services to our customers including freight (domestic, drayage, international), warehousing, e-commerce setup, and strategic sourcing services. TrueChoicePack’s advanced technical framework includes ERP, a supply chain control tower, transportation management, and warehouse management systems all delivered through their global office locations.

Previously, TrueChoicePack was recognized as a Game Changer in the category of Product Innovation by Store Brands (2024), has won multiple Editors’ Picks awards (2020 & 2021), and TrueChoicePack CEO Heena Rathore was twice recognized on the Top Women in Grocery list by Progressive Grocer.

