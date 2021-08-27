Two of TrueChoicePack’s Progress Branded Products Win Silver and Bronze in the 2021 Storebrands Editors’ Picks Awards

TCP’s Cling Wrap with Built in Slide Cutter and Pre-Cut Parchment Paper Sheets

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueChoicePack (TCP) has been named a winner in the 2021 Storebrands Editors’ Picks Contest in the category of non-food, home. Each year, Storebrands recognizes outstanding companies and their newly launched products, for their innovation and success within the category. TCP’s Cling Wrap with Built in Slide Cutter and Pre-Cut Parchment Paper Sheets, launched under their Progress brand of household essentials, has landed them two spots on this year’s list.

PGs Editors’ Picks is known for being one of the greatest honors a company can receive for successful product innovation, marketability, and differentiation. This year, contest winners were selected for their ability to overcome sourcing issues and continue to innovate and meet consumer needs despite the challenges of a global pandemic. Progress Cling Wrap features a durable, lasting cling and a built in slide cutter for easy use and improved safety. Meanwhile Progress Parchment Paper is a category leader in convenience, already cut to size to fit standard sheet pans and highly resistant to sticking and burning. Both products are also available for private label!

“The growth of our Progress brand, which we are continually expanding with new and innovative products, has been tremendous,” says Heena Rathore, CEO of TrueChoicePack. “As the pandemic continues to affect all our communities, we’re glad to be able to offer products that people can rely on every day in their homes. When it comes to household essentials, reliability and convenience are key; Progress offers both.”

Facing shortages and stockouts this year, many companies pared down their offerings or halted the introduction of new products, but TrueChoicePack continued to build their brand with a variety of new products. TCP’s head of R&D notes, “This year we continued to innovate in spite of adversity. Our Progress brand product testing team did an excellent job ensuring that we had the best product on the market, and customers agree,” says Rakesh Rathore, Ph.D., and COO of TrueChoicePack. Due to a robust and multinational network of suppliers Progress has the capability to maintain high levels of production and inventory despite global challenges. As demand fluctuates, Progress has the capability to keep its customers supplied.

TrueChoicePack is a total solutions provider for private label brands, customized disposables, and PPE products. They are a proven expert in the design, manufacturing & distribution of products to the retail and food & beverage industries as well as to consumers. Their goal is to provide customers with disposables that maximize quality, efficiency, sustainability, and profitability. To meet these goals, they offer products that are made from renewable and compostable materials as well as traditional paper and plastic materials.

