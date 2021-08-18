TrueChoicePack Honored To Be Ranked On The Inc. 5000 List For The 3rd Consecutive Year

Inc5000 TrueChoicePack' s Sustainable Consumer Products Brand- BioGreenChoice TrueChoicePack's Traditional Consumer Products Brand- Progress

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that TrueChoicePack (TCP) has once again ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing companies in the consumer products and services industry on it’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. It is the company’s 3rd consecutive year appearing on the list which represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first

national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

TrueChoicePack’s continued growth has been fueled by three key factors: the continued success of their eco-friendly BioGreenChoice brand, the rising sales of their new Progress brand focused on everyday household essentials, and their expansion of eCommerce efforts.

“We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list. We continue to make marked progress in our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts. TCP strives to help our sustainability-minded customers to achieve their ‘Zero Waste Goals’, by offering a line of through our industry-leading BioGreenChoice brand. We have also introduced a wide range of cutting-edge PPE products through our Progress brand including masks, gloves, wipes, and more. Across industries and the world, we continue to see a trend of increasingly high expectations for meeting sustainability goals through corporate social responsibility. Consumers continue to demand more environmentally friendly and health-conscious disposable products and packaging. Therefore, providing our customers with top-notch solutions which are safer for human health and the environment is TCP’s top priority,” says CEO and Co-Founder, Heena Rathore.

“As the coronavirus epidemic continues to disrupt supply chains of major retailers, TCP has been able to leverage our robust supplier network to keep products on shelves and help prevent stockouts. Despite the pandemic, we have strived to maintain our emphasis on sustainability during these exceptional times. Sustainability has become not only important for disposable products on retail shelves, but also for the packaging of food products. Keeping market trends and sustainability-conscious millennial customers in mind, TCP focuses on developing solutions to reduce single-use plastic waste. Our latest line of tree-free bamboo, paper towels, and other paper products made from sustainable sugarcane and bamboo is once such eco friendly innovation.” Rakesh Rathore, Ph.D., COO and Co-Founder of TCP says.

Despite an uncertain supply chain and global economic climate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TrueChoicePack managed to continue their growth momentum that has been building over the last three years. The company’s diverse and expertly managed supply chain meant that even when retail customers were facing stock outs, they could rely on TrueChoicePack to keep products on the shelves and get customers in the door.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth despite global challenges. The 2021 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible median growth rate of 167 percent and an aggregate revenue of $248 billion, accounting for over 2.5 million jobs created over the past three years.

TCP is a total solutions provider for private label brands, customized disposables, and PPE products. They are a proven expert in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of products to the retail and food and beverage industries as well as to consumers. Their goal is to provide customers with disposables that maximize quality, efficiency, sustainability, and profitability. To meet these goals, they offer products that are made from renewable and compostable materials as well as traditional plastic and paper materials

