Alliance Background, LLC Promotes Charles Cafaro to Vice President of Strategic Business Development

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Background, LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, is excited to announce the promotion of Charles Cafaro to Vice President of Strategic Business Development.Charles Cafaro brings over 20 years of exceptional experience in HR Tech, Human Capital, Staffing, and Talent Acquisition to the team. As an industry leader, he has proven expertise in SaaS Sales, Sales Management, and Consultative Selling. His impressive career includes a role as Executive Vice President of Sales at Forbes.jobs and nearly 18 years at Sterling, where he excelled in driving new business growth and building high-performing sales teams. Charles's in-depth knowledge of the Global Background Screening Industry and his strategic vision make him a perfect fit for this key leadership role at Alliance Background.In his new position, Charles will lead our dynamic sales team, driving revenue growth, exploring new market opportunities, and strengthening our client relationships. His customer-centric approach and passion for excellence are perfectly aligned with Alliance Background's mission and growth strategy.Brittany Bollinger Boyle, CEO and Founder of Alliance Background, shared her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to have Charles join our executive team. His proven leadership and strategic insight are exactly what we need as we continue our incredible growth journey. Charles's contributions will be crucial as we embark on a new era of rapid expansion and innovation."Charles Cafaro expressed his excitement about the promotion: "I am honored to step into this role at Alliance Background. I look forward to leveraging my experience and skills to drive impactful growth initiatives and further establish our company as the 'Gold Standard' in the background screening industry. It's an exciting time for us, especially as we celebrate our recent achievement of being ranked #1 overall in the HRO Today’s 2023 Baker’s Dozen List of Pre-Employment Screening Leaders."About Alliance Background, LLC:Alliance Background, LLC is a premier provider of background screening solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations. The company offers comprehensive screening and risk assessment tools, delivering personalized, enterprise-level solutions with unmatched service and support. With a commitment to excellence, Alliance Background leverages decades of experience to ensure the highest standards in the industry.

