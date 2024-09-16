Gauteng Legislature commends decrease in Gauteng crime stats

The Gauteng Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has welcomed and congratulated the Gauteng Police as well as Law Enforcement Agencies in the Province for achieving a significant decrease in overall crime during the 1st quarter of the 2024/25 Financial Year.

The decrease in the overall crime statistics as presented by the Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni on Friday, 23 September 2024 before the Committee, reflects a positive step towards ensuring safer communities across the Province.

The statistics show a reduction of 4,709 counts as compared to the same period in the previous year, resulting in a 4.5% decrease in overall crime

During the quarter under review, which is April – June 2024, Gauteng recorded several successes, including 65,445 arrests, with 11,688 of those being illegal immigrants.

Notably to the Committee, the Province also reduced 16 of the 17 community reported crimes, a remarkable achievement for Gauteng residents. Additionally, a total of 1,492 firearms and 1.968 kg of drugs were recovered, contributing to a safer environment.

Contact crime in the Province has decreased by 5.4% including offences such as murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Arson and malicious damage to property have both seen a reduction with the category decreasing by 7.5%.

All crimes under the category of Property Related crime, including residential and business burglary, vehicle theft and stock theft have decreased with an overall reduction of 6.7%.

During the same period Police managed to secure 37 life sentences and an additional 1,827 years of imprisonment. This includes 26 life sentences for sexual offences, nine life sentences for murder and significant convictions for infrastructure related crimes.

While the Committee acknowledges and commend these achievements, it remains mindful of the findings in the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey (GPSJS) 2023/24, released by Stats SA. The survey reveals that many South Africans still feel that more needs to be done in the fight against crime. This concern is valid and the Committee shares the public sentiment that crime continues to pose as a significant challenge.

The Committee reaffirms its commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to further ensure the reduction of crime and improve community safety in Gauteng and urges Law Enforcement Agencies in the province to maintain and build on this progress.

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee please contact:

Mr Thebe Khumalo

Cell: 072 266 1021

E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za

