Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,821 in the last 365 days.

2024 Illinois State Fair Breaks Attendance Records for 4th Time Under Pritzker Administration

ILLINOIS, September 16 - Growth attributed to new attractions, cooler temperatures & overall improvements

 

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Today, Governor JB Pritzker announced record-breaking attendance totals for the 2024 Illinois State Fair. More than 773,000 people attended the 11-day event, the highest number on record since industry standards were enacted.


"Each year, the hardworking team at the Illinois Department of Agriculture manages to improve the Illinois State Fair with innovative new offerings, bigger and more diverse entertainment options, and an unwavering commitment to spotlighting Illinois agriculture," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Grandstand artists like the Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert drew big crowds. We were especially excited to have Lil Wayne break the Grandstand attendance record by selling more than 15,000 tickets."


The 2024 state fair attendance figure exceeded 2023 by nearly 66,000.


"While it's gratifying to break attendance records, our real aim is to create an event that highlights all the things that make Illinois special, especially agriculture, our number one industry," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "The numbers are proof that the Illinois State Fair is a summer destination for families and second to none in the nation."


New this year on Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair was a naturalization ceremony where Governor Pritzker welcomed nearly 200 new citizens to the United States from 49 countries around the world. The ceremony finalized the process to integrate into American society and accept the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship.


In addition to a robust Grandstand lineup, events such as horse and auto races, truck and tractor pulls, a circus, rodeo and demolition derby contributed to the success of the fair this year. Carnival revenue was also up significantly over 2023.


"Some of the credit goes to mother nature for the cool, dry weather, but that's only part of the story. We worked purposefully to offer something for everyone at the Illinois State Fair. Promotions and discounts made the fair more budget friendly for families with expanded free entertainment options as well," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "Planning is already underway for the 2025 Illinois State Fair with an emphasis on introducing new elements while maintaining the traditions people expect and love."


The Governor's Sale of Champions posted record-breaking sales. The Grand Champion Steer sold for a combined $110,000, and the Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer sold for $65,000.


Illinois State Fair: By the Numbers

 

Thurs

Fri

Sat

Sun

Mon

Tues

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Sat

Sun

Total

2024

52,688

66,491

96,565

78,270

52,719

64,426

74,473

51,499

90,762

86,856

58,769

773,518

2023

51,045

62,918

77,176

72,503

51,585

74,881

44,654

53,690

79,176

75,634

64,351

707,613

2022

42,208

59,717

79,298

80,331

49,082

47,555

43,585

43,908

75,182

54,691

61,143

636,700

2021

21,015

49,940

63,604

61,756

38,708

32,746

34,190

30,178

51,390

45,161

43,700

472,388

2019

35,961

39,053

59,040

59,925

44,044

36,818

37,897

37,732

51,641

51,515

55,274

508,900


2024 State Fair Impact:

* Source: Regional Economics Applications Laboratory at University of Illinois


Governor Pritzker and the legislature invested more than $85 million in infrastructure improvements to address years of deferred maintenance throughout the fairgrounds.


Updates included repairs to roofs, sidewalks and a pedestrian tunnel, parking lot paving and tuck pointing. The Coliseum, considered the crown jewel of the fairgrounds, benefitted from an electrical overhaul, underground plumbing, new seating, new restrooms, an elevator and an HVAC system that allows for year-round use.


Planning is now underway for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, which will run August 7-17.


Be sure to follow the Illinois State Fair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

 



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2024 Illinois State Fair Breaks Attendance Records for 4th Time Under Pritzker Administration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more