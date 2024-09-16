2024 Illinois State Fair Breaks Attendance Records for 4th Time Under Pritzker Administration

ILLINOIS, September 16 - Growth attributed to new attractions, cooler temperatures & overall improvements

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Today, Governor JB Pritzker announced record-breaking attendance totals for the 2024 Illinois State Fair. More than 773,000 people attended the 11-day event, the highest number on record since industry standards were enacted.





"Each year, the hardworking team at the Illinois Department of Agriculture manages to improve the Illinois State Fair with innovative new offerings, bigger and more diverse entertainment options, and an unwavering commitment to spotlighting Illinois agriculture," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Grandstand artists like the Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert drew big crowds. We were especially excited to have Lil Wayne break the Grandstand attendance record by selling more than 15,000 tickets."





The 2024 state fair attendance figure exceeded 2023 by nearly 66,000.





"While it's gratifying to break attendance records, our real aim is to create an event that highlights all the things that make Illinois special, especially agriculture, our number one industry," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "The numbers are proof that the Illinois State Fair is a summer destination for families and second to none in the nation."





New this year on Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair was a naturalization ceremony where Governor Pritzker welcomed nearly 200 new citizens to the United States from 49 countries around the world. The ceremony finalized the process to integrate into American society and accept the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship.





In addition to a robust Grandstand lineup, events such as horse and auto races, truck and tractor pulls, a circus, rodeo and demolition derby contributed to the success of the fair this year. Carnival revenue was also up significantly over 2023.





"Some of the credit goes to mother nature for the cool, dry weather, but that's only part of the story. We worked purposefully to offer something for everyone at the Illinois State Fair. Promotions and discounts made the fair more budget friendly for families with expanded free entertainment options as well," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "Planning is already underway for the 2025 Illinois State Fair with an emphasis on introducing new elements while maintaining the traditions people expect and love."





The Governor's Sale of Champions posted record-breaking sales. The Grand Champion Steer sold for a combined $110,000, and the Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer sold for $65,000.





Illinois State Fair: By the Numbers

Thurs Fri Sat Sun Mon Tues Wed Thurs Fri Sat Sun Total 2024 52,688 66,491 96,565 78,270 52,719 64,426 74,473 51,499 90,762 86,856 58,769 773,518 2023 51,045 62,918 77,176 72,503 51,585 74,881 44,654 53,690 79,176 75,634 64,351 707,613 2022 42,208 59,717 79,298 80,331 49,082 47,555 43,585 43,908 75,182 54,691 61,143 636,700 2021 21,015 49,940 63,604 61,756 38,708 32,746 34,190 30,178 51,390 45,161 43,700 472,388 2019 35,961 39,053 59,040 59,925 44,044 36,818 37,897 37,732 51,641 51,515 55,274 508,900