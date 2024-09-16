Enhanced cooperation between Sweden and Finland

A joint declaration on Swedish-Finnish cooperation was adopted in connection with the meeting between the Governments of Sweden and Finland on 16 September 2024.

“It’s a great pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Orpo and the entire Finnish Government to Stockholm today. At the meeting between our Governments, we have discussed how we together can enhance our cooperation in areas of central importance to the future of our societies. These include law enforcement, preparedness, education and innovation, and our young people’s physical and mental health. Today is a real team effort, and this afternoon the ministers will undertake around 20 different joint activities visits,” says Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

“It’s wonderful to see how close we are and how much we can cooperate both internationally and bilaterally. The declaration we’re adopting today outlines the direction for enhanced cooperation in key areas such as security – including support to Ukraine –, infrastructure, energy and Nordic integration,” says Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

Sweden and Finland are geographically, historically, economically and culturally intertwined. The joint meeting of the two Governments is symbolic of the close relations between the countries, and a tool to further strengthen cooperation.

The declaration signed today by Prime Ministers Kristersson and Orpo aims to strengthen cooperation between the countries, including at Nordic level, and within the EU and NATO.

Areas addressed in the declaration include:

Efforts for a safe, green and free Nordic region free from obstacles to freedom of movement and with enhanced civil and military infrastructure.

The importance of continued strong support to Ukraine and cooperation within NATO.

Cooperation to strengthen competitiveness at national and EU level and to ensure maximum traction for the importance of the bioeconomy and nuclear power in the green transition.

Enhanced cooperation on law enforcement, including protecting the EU’s external borders.

The ambition of attracting highly qualified international workers.

Enhanced cooperation on research, development and innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, mobile networks and biotechnology.

Joint initiatives for children’s and young people’s health, in light of increasing screen time, reduced physical activity and concentration problems.

Continued cooperation in the areas of culture and international tourism.

Declaration on Swedish-Finnish Cooperation