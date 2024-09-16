Panopto Announces New Partnership and Enhanced Integration with Open LMS

Panopto Welcomes Mark Triest as Chief Revenue Officer Panopto Announces New Partnership With Open LMS

New VCMS features added to support Panopto customers using Open LMS

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panopto, the global leader in AI-powered video content management solutions (VCMS) for higher education and workforce training, announced its expanded partnership with Open LMS, a top provider of learning management systems. The collaboration will deliver deeper integration and enhanced support for the companies’ mutual customers and will drive more immersive online learning experiences for users.

To enhance the user experience for Open LMS customers, Panopto has developed and released two new features to its best-in-class VCMS platform. The Panopto Course Embed Tool allows educators to seamlessly embed Panopto course folders or individual videos within their courses. This tool also provides the capability to configure videos to send grades to the LMS based on quiz results or video completion percentage, streamlining the grading process and enhancing the learning experience.

Additionally, the Panopto Student Submission Tool empowers instructors to create assignments that prompt students to record and submit videos for grading. This feature simplifies setting up workflows for instructors, allowing students to easily submit videos for grading as part of the curriculum design.

"Our extended partnership with Open LMS helps our customer deliver an enriched online learning program by equipping educators with the necessary tools to create more engaging and interactive educational experiences for students," said Jason Beem, Chief Executive Officer at Panopto. "Panopto’s robust LMS integrations are just one example of the many ways we are committed to providing unparalleled support to our growing community of users.”

About Panopto

Panopto, the leading video-learning platform, makes the future of learning flexible for educational institutions and smarter teams. AI-driven features connect students to accessible coursework and classrooms and employees to searchable training – wherever they are, whenever they need it. To learn more, visit Panopto.com.

About Open LMS

Open LMS is a highly configurable learning management system (LMS) that scales to the goals of your organization. As the world’s largest commercial provider of hosting and support services for the open-source Moodle™, supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Open LMS helps organizations deliver great learning experiences without complexities. Open LMS is part of Learning Technologies Group plc’s award-winning group of specialist learning technology and talent management businesses. Learn more about Open LMS at www.openlms.net.

