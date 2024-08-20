Panopto Expands Multilingual Global Reach with Arabic Language Support

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Panopto, the leading global provider of video management solutions for workforce training and higher education, announced expanded support for accessible learning worldwide with the addition of Arabic language support to serve our customers in the Middle East.

With the addition of Arabic language support, Panopto’s portfolio now includes 22 global languages. Panopto customers who record in Arabic will not only receive automated, high-quality transcripts and captions but will also be able to seamlessly translate their English classes into Arabic. This comprehensive feature set is designed to meet the diverse learning needs of educators and students, ensuring an inclusive and enriching educational experience for all.

"The inclusion of Arabic ASR signifies a significant milestone for Panopto as we strive to meet the diverse needs of our users in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, UAE and other countries in the region," shared Peter Ingle, RVP, EMEA, at Panopto. "This addition not only showcases our commitment to localization but also emphasizes our dedication to empowering educators and students with innovative tools for accessible learning."

“We at Knowledge Hub are excited to see Panopto's commitment to inclusivity with the introduction of Arabic language support,” said Surekha Kembhavi, Founder of The Knowledge Hub. “This development will directly benefit students in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the wider region, by providing them with enhanced accessibility and a more tailored learning experience. Panopto's dedication to supporting diverse learning needs aligns perfectly with our mission to empower students with innovative educational tools.”

In its mission to support learners worldwide, Panopto remains dedicated to supporting learners wherever they are and with the words they learn best. The company’s commitment to innovation and inclusivity drives Panopto to provide learning experiences that serve unique preferences, styles, and needs.

About Panopto

Panopto, the leading video-learning platform, makes the future of learning flexible for educational institutions and smarter teams. AI-driven features connect students to accessible coursework and classrooms and employees to searchable training – wherever they are, whenever they need it. To learn more, visit Panopto.com.