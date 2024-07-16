New Research Finds 85% of Students Say Video Technology Enhances the Learning Experience

Panopto and College Pulse Reveal Students Preferences for Video Learning in New Report

Panopto and College Pulse study reveals over two-thirds of students prefer enrolling in courses that offer video content

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panopto, the global leader in AI-powered video content management solutions (VCMS) for higher education and workforce training, and College Pulse announced the findings of a comprehensive survey on student preferences regarding video learning. The survey results reveal that video technology significantly enhances the learning experience and that students prefer to enroll in courses that offer video content.

Key findings from the survey include:

- 68% of students prefer enrolling in courses that offer video content.

- 85% of students believe that video technology enhances their learning experience.

- 83% of students appreciate the flexibility that on-demand video learning offers.

- 96% of students say having a searchable portal for all videos is important.

The research underscores the critical role of accessible video management systems in modern education. Students overwhelmingly support integrating video technology into their learning environments, highlighting its importance for immediate and long-term academic success.

“When colleges and universities provide an easily accessible video management system with lecture capture, it’s simple for instructors to record their lectures and make them readily available for students,” said Jason Beem, CEO at Panopto. “However, when institutions don’t make it easy and intuitive to record lectures, it’s less likely that professors will make videos available—hampering students’ ability to catch up on missed classes or review lectures for extended learning. In an era of declining enrollments, providing access to lecture capture is an easy way for colleges and universities to meet student expectations and drive enrollment.”

The survey, conducted by Panopto and College Pulse in May and June 2024, gathered responses from undergraduate and graduate students across more than 1,500 colleges and universities in all 50 states. The sample was drawn from College Pulse’s American College Student Panel, which includes over 850,000 verified students.

These findings, along with the complete research insights, are now available in Panopto's new eBook, Student Preferences on Video Learning: 2024 Survey Results. The report also explores these key trends:

• Most watched video formats

• Playback preferences

• Video features valued for accessibility

• What students do (and don’t) trust AI to deliver

Copies of Student Preferences on Video Learning are now available for download at Panopto.com.