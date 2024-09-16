Capital Vacations Unveils the Capital Vacations® World Mastercard®

Capital Vacations(R) World Mastercard(R)

New Co-Branded Card Offers Exclusive Rewards and Benefits for Capital Vacations Members

Travel is more rewarding than ever with Capital Vacations.” — Travis Bary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (September 12, 2024) – Capital Vacations , a leader in management services and travel products for independent resorts, today announced the launch of its co-branded credit card, the Capital VacationsWorld Mastercard. Developed in partnership with RCI, the world’s leading vacation exchange company, and Barclays US Consumer Bank, a leading credit card issuer and financial services partner, the co-branded credit card offers exclusive benefits and rewards for loyal Capital Vacations members.The card offers an array of benefits, including no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, and a low promotional APR on timeshare downpayments. Customers earn 5x rewards on Capital Vacations purchases, 2x on travel, and 1x on everyday spending, which they can redeem through the Barclays redemption site."We are thrilled to launch the Capital Vacations World Mastercard in partnership with RCI and Barclays," said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. "This is an important advancement for Club members and underscores our focus on fostering long-term customer loyalty. Travel is more rewarding than ever with Capital Vacations.”Doug Villone, Head of Cards and Partnerships, Barclays US Consumer Bank, added, "Barclays is excited to join forces with RCI and Capital Vacations to offer members a credit card program that helps enhance their travel experiences. The Capital Vacations World Mastercard will provide unparalleled value and convenience with more ways for customers to earn great benefits."About Capital VacationsCapital Vacationsis reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.About Barclays US Consumer BankBarclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www. BarclaysUS .com.About RCIRCIis the new shape of travel™. As the worldwide leader in membership travel services to the vacation ownership industry, the company offers the industry’s leading vacation exchange platform to its 3.5 million members around the world, providing access to more than 4,000 affiliated resorts in approximately 100 countries. RCI Travel offers enhanced travel services allowing its members to flexibly travel year-round. RCI is a part of the family of travel brands at Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL). For additional information visit rci.com For media inquiries, please contact:Alli BeaneVP, Brand & Communicationsabeane@capitalvacations.comGeorge CaudillVP, Media Relationsgeorge.caudill@barclays.com

