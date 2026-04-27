Capital Vacations Announces New Partnership and Management Agreement with Ocean Landings Resort and Racquet Club

Balcony View from Ocean Landings Beach and Racquet Club in Cocoa Beach, Fl

After thoroughly reviewing several management companies, it quickly became evident that Capital Vacations was the top choice for Ocean Landings Resort.” — Board President Greg Malone

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Vacations today announced a new partnership and management agreement with Ocean Landings Resort and Racquet Club in Cocoa Beach, FL, marking a significant step forward in the Resort’s long-term operational and financial strategy.Following a disciplined nine-month search and evaluation process led by a dedicated committee of the Resort’s Board of Directors, Capital Vacations was selected as the resort management partner. The comprehensive vetting process included more than a dozen meetings, an in-depth review of operational capabilities, and alignment on a forward-looking strategy designed to enhance owner value and resort performance.“After thoroughly reviewing several management companies, it quickly became evident that Capital Vacations was the top choice for Ocean Landings Resort," said Board President Greg Malone. “Their professionalism, extensive experience, and strategic approach clearly distinguished them. We trust this partnership and are eager to work closely with the team as we aim to build a strong and successful future together.”As part of the agreement, Capital Vacations will provide full-service resort management, in addition to implementing a robust on-site sales and marketing program supported by a defined sales guarantee. The partnership also includes a rental revenue guarantee and leverages in-market synergies with two additional Capital Vacations-managed resorts in the area—creating operational efficiencies and expanded demand opportunities.A key component of the partnership is Capital Vacations’ proven ability to restore non-performing inventory into revenue-generating assets. Through its Capital Advantage program, the company will work to convert Association-owned and delinquent intervals into dues-paying ownerships, strengthening the Resort’s financial foundation and reducing the burden on existing owners.“We are honored to partner with Ocean Landings Resort and Racquet Club and support the Board’s vision for the future,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “Our team is committed to delivering operational excellence, driving sustainable revenue through strategic sales and rental programs, and ultimately enhancing the ownership experience for every member. We look forward to working closely with the on-site team and providing strong support to General Manager Blanche Morrison.”Capital Vacations’ track record underscores the impact of its approach. At comparable properties, the company has successfully increased the number of maintenance fee-paying owners, generating meaningful revenue growth and improving overall association health.This new partnership positions Ocean Landings Resort and Racquet Club for long-term success, with a focus on operational stability, financial strength, and an elevated experience for owners and guests alike.###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

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